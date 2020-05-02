COVID-19 funding will be available for farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The USDA is continuing to work on setting up the specific plans on how they will implement their response to the COVID-19 crisis which came with lockdowns and supply chain issues that have dramatically affected commodity markets. The USDA has released some initial information on the funding, but specifics as to how and when farmers can apply for the funding is still being worked out.

Initial information states the USDA will put forth two programs costing around $19 billion to assist agricultural producers and suppliers. Three billion dollars of that funding has been allocated to purchase commodities, which will then be given to food banks, community- and faith-based organizations, and nonprofits that serve Americans in need.

Each month the USDA will spend an estimated $100 million purchasing a variety of dairy products, $100 million per month purchasing meat products, and a $100 million a month for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables from food distributors and re-distributing the commodities to the organizations. The double-focused program will help relieve hunger while relieving some of the stress on commodity markets that has transpire by interruptions due to plant closings and disruptions caused by supply chain problems.