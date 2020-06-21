Courthouse reopening with department restrictions

Mitchell County's courthouse lobby is scheduled to open on Monday, June 22, but various departments throughout the building may have varying restrictions before citizens can enter.
The county's board of supervisors approved the gradual reopening at its June 16 meeting.
Residents of the county should visit the its website to view the varying regulations, or they can call the department they wish to visit before coming to the courthouse.
“At this time, all customers coming to our department will be required to schedule an appointment, and must wear a mask so we can serve county residents in a timely manner,” said County Treasurer Shannon Paulus.
It was also noted that limited public access to the June 23 supervisors meeting will be allowed, but in accordance with the governor’s restriction on social distancing. Currently people must be six feet apart, which will limit the number of chairs available during a meeting.
A continued discussion on the use of the vacant county home site started with the reading of a letter sent by Jim Wheery. In his letter that was read by Supervisor Barb Francis, he stated that he felt the 5-acre building site, which now adjoins a county conservation site, should be developed into a welcoming area for the already established conservation site.
Supervisor Stan Walk stated that while the adjoining 75 acres are in conservation, the 5 acres with the building site is classified differently, and he wants to look further into what options the county could have for the plot. The topic was set aside for discussion in a future meeting,
County Attorney Mark Walk updated the board on the current situation with the cluttered property in New Haven. He stated last week that the Sheriff’s Department had delivered a citation to the owner for running a junk yard in an area not zoned for junkyards, and the Sheriff's Department will continue delivering citations in the coming weeks, until the nuisance is dealt with. He stated that under normal conditions the matter would have to go to court within a few days, but with COVID-19 the court system is backed up and he thought the earliest scheduled court date could be in August.
Attorney Walk hopes to visit with the property owner’s attorney in the near future.
The county sanitarian Mark Ross came before the board to inform them that new state regulations for County Boards of Adjustment, and Planning and Zoning Boards, state that board members must now come from an unincorporated area within the county. He stated that the new regulations disqualifies five qualified board members from the county’s two boards, because they live within incorporated towns.
He says he will notify the five members who are now disqualified, and will have to replace them within the near future.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!