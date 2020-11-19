County supervisor uses recycling to create conservation land

The new building has been delivered, wired and insulated so sorters will have a more comfortable place to work. Walk says a new heater, and work on an overhead door must be completed before the can sorting operation is moved into the new building. He hopes those changes will takes place within the next couple of weeks.

“If you want to attract business and industry to the county, you have to have conservation areas," he said. "We get a 3-to-1 match toward land acquisition. If you have $10,000 in redeemed can money, we will potentially receive $30,000 more, for a total of $40,000."

Walk said conservation is available for everyone to enjoy.

"If you put money toward fireworks, which is al right, it is gone in a half-hour," he said. "But giving toward conservation land acquisitions in 30 to 40 years it will still be available for the public to use."

He points out that redeeming cans and bottles keeps them out of landfills and ditches as well.

“Sorting is a dirty job, and some people throw garbage and other things in with their cans and bottles," Walk said. "People should not be throwing water bottles in with their redeemable cans and bottles.”

One of the latest land acquisitions that Mitchell County Conservation has made is Robin’s Nest, located two miles west of Osage on Highway 9, and south on Indigo Avenue.

