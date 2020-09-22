 Skip to main content
County Supervisor Smolik finds mammoth of a surprise
County Supervisor Smolik finds mammoth of a surprise

Steven Smolik of rural Osage recently made the discovery of a lifetime while walking in the Little Cedar River.

Smolik, who has been collecting relics and artifacts since his childhood, said he truly was surprised when he wandered upon it, but recognized what it was the instant he sighted it.

Mammoth tusk

Steven Smolik, at the Milt Owen Nature Center west of Osage, holds the mammoth tusk that he found in the Little Cedar River earlier this month.

Smolik began his interest in ancient relics began at a young age.

“I picked up my first arrowhead at four years of age, when we were picking up rocks here at the farm. I picked it up and put it in my pocket. Later my grandmother saw me playing with it and said I shouldn’t have it and took it away from me for a couple of years. I was five or six when I found my second arrowhead. I grew up hunting, trapping, and looking for artifacts,” said Smolik. “I really took off looking for artifacts after high school. I began going to building sites and walking rivers back then.”

Smolik who has already found over 350 arrowheads, spear points, ax heads, and a set of elk horns has continued his hobby since his retirement from the Mitchell County Secondary Road Department after more than 32 years of service.

Mammoth tusk

Steve Smolik poses with some of the arrowheads he's found in the area and that are now on display at the Milt Owen Nature Center.

“I continue to do it because it keeps me active and healthy,” said Smolik, who also enjoys the wildlife that he sees along the river banks.

With the water being low Smolik was walking down the middle of the Little Cedar River near Brownsville on Sept. 2.

“It was right in the middle of the river in the sand at the bottom of the river. As soon as I saw it I knew what it was. It was a section of a mammoth tusk that is three and a half to four feet long. The point of the tusk is gone. I would guess that it had washed down the river over the years but I can’t prove it.”

Mammoth tusk

The mammoth tusk found by Steven Smolik measures around 41 1/2 inches long. Mammoths survived on the American mainland until around 10,000 years ago.

Mammoths are prehistoric hairy elephants that once roamed the earth, and scattered remains of them have been found throughout the United States.

“I am just trying to dry it out slowly so it doesn’t crack or split, which can happen if it is dried too rapidly. I may display it here at home, or I may display it at the Courthouse,” said Smolik, a Mitchell County supervisor, who also has many of his artifacts on display at the Milt Owens Nature Center.

