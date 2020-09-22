County Supervisor Smolik finds mammoth of a surprise

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steven Smolik of rural Osage recently made the discovery of a lifetime while walking in the Little Cedar River.

Smolik, who has been collecting relics and artifacts since his childhood, said he truly was surprised when he wandered upon it, but recognized what it was the instant he sighted it.

Smolik began his interest in ancient relics began at a young age.

“I picked up my first arrowhead at four years of age, when we were picking up rocks here at the farm. I picked it up and put it in my pocket. Later my grandmother saw me playing with it and said I shouldn’t have it and took it away from me for a couple of years. I was five or six when I found my second arrowhead. I grew up hunting, trapping, and looking for artifacts,” said Smolik. “I really took off looking for artifacts after high school. I began going to building sites and walking rivers back then.”

Smolik who has already found over 350 arrowheads, spear points, ax heads, and a set of elk horns has continued his hobby since his retirement from the Mitchell County Secondary Road Department after more than 32 years of service.

“I continue to do it because it keeps me active and healthy,” said Smolik, who also enjoys the wildlife that he sees along the river banks.