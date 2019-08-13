The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors has rejected -- at least for now -- a $5,000 request from the conservation department to improve the Two Poles access to the Cedar River northwest of Osage.
During the board's Aug 6 meeting, Chairman Steven Smolik said he wants the conservation department to pay for at least half of the project out of its own budget.
County Attorney Mark Walk had suggested the county use hotel/motel tax revenue for the project.
Supervisor Stan Walk said he sees kayaks at the access every weekend.
Improving the access "is going to be a good tourism thing," he said.
However, Smolik said it's "a little of a far stretch" to say improving the access would increase tourism.
Supervisor Barb Francis disagreed.
"People are coming in to use the access," she said.
Those individuals buy gas in the county, eat at restaurants there and even spend the night, according to Francis.
However, she agreed the conservation department needs to commit some of its own funds to the project.
Francis also said the county has a number of other expenses that have to be paid right now, and she would prefer that the conservation department make its funding request in December along with the other county departments.
However, she said she might be willing to compromise and re-consider the Two Poles request next month so the project can still be completed this fall.
Adam Shirley, director of Mitchell County Conservation, said fall would be the ideal time for the project because the river level is lower than during the spring.
He said his department is already spending a lot of money each year for temporary fixes to the access.
"It's a challenge to do the same thing again and again," Shirley said.
County conservation officials want to use concrete and larger rocks to keep the current out of the way so fewer annual repairs are needed, according to Shirley.
Smolik and Francis suggested the conservation department do some fundraising for the access improvement project.
"We constantly have our hand out for stuff," Shirley said.
The Department of Natural Resources does has a fund the conservation department could apply to, but a request for financial assistance for the Two Poles project might be rejected because the county is already getting money from this fund to remove the Otranto Dam, according to Shirley.
'We will see what we can do down the road," Smolik said.
