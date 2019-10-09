{{featured_button_text}}

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to pledge $100,000 toward the future expansion of Wee Saints Daycare in St. Ansgar. 

The money is to come from the county's local option sales tax revenue during the 2020 calendar year. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Wee Saints had requested $150,000, the same amount the county gave to Osage Community Daycare in 2018 for construction of a new building. 

Read the Oct. 15 edition of the Mitchell County Press-News, either in print or online, for the complete story. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments