The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to pledge $100,000 toward the future expansion of Wee Saints Daycare in St. Ansgar.
The money is to come from the county's local option sales tax revenue during the 2020 calendar year.
Wee Saints had requested $150,000, the same amount the county gave to Osage Community Daycare in 2018 for construction of a new building.
