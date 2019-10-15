The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors has pledged $100,000 toward the future expansion of Wee Saints Daycare in St. Ansgar.
The vote on Oct. 8 to pledge that amount from the county's local option sales tax revenue during the 2020 calendar year was 2-1.
Steven Smolik, chairman of the board of supervisors, cast the lone dissenting vote.
Smolik said he understands the importance of daycare to a community, but Wee Saints didn't have enough of a "game plan" yet on the proposed expansion project for the board to vote on contributing funds.
He also said he didn't think it was necessarily the county's responsibility to provide financial help to community daycare facilities.
Supervisor Stan Walk disagreed, stating daycare is important to economic development.
"It's more than just taking care of kids," he said.
St. Ansgar business owner Lindsey Falk said daycare availability is an important factor when people with young children consider whether to accept a job in a community.
Even if those individuals decide to take the job, if there's not enough daycare slots available they might choose to live outside Mitchell County and commute to work, according to Falk.
Megan Porisch, board president for Wee Saints, told the supervisors, families who want to have their kids at the current daycare facility are being turned away because there isn't room for more kids.
She said the non-profit daycare may have an opportunity to purchase adjacent land for future expansion.
The Wee Saints board decided to ask the county for $150,000 toward the purchase of land, plus engineering, design and construction work, according to Porisch.
That's the same amount the county gave to Osage Community Daycare in 2018 for construction of a new building.
Smolik repeatedly asked Porisch what the cost of the daycare expansion would be and what timeline the board has for completing it.
She said the contribution from the county "was going to be the catalyst" to get the project started.
Luke Porisch, president of the St. Ansgar Economic Development Corporation, said from his experience serving on another county board, it seems like more information is required from groups outside of Osage than ones in town.
Supervisor Barb Francis, who was not on the board at the time the Osage daycare vote took place, told the Press-News she learned after the Oct. 8 meeting from Osage daycare representatives they were questioned for an hour and a half at one meeting and for 45 minutes at a second meeting, and then called back for a third meeting with the supervisors before the board agreed to give them the funding.
Smolik, who voted in favor of the funding for the Osage daycare, said during the Oct. 8 meeting that he did so "begrudgingly." He also said the vote came up on his first day as a supervisor.
He said he voted to give $26,000 to Stacyville Kids Care to upgrade its kitchen, noting he felt obligated to do so after the supervisors agreed to give money toward the Osage daycare. However, he said he now regrets that vote.
Denise Mayer, board president for Stacyville Kids Care, told the Press-News the daycare was required by its insurance company to do the kitchen upgrades. She also said the upgrade has now been completed.
You have free articles remaining.
Luke Porisch told the supervisors Wee Saints has a track record of being fiscally responsible.
Megan Porisch said Wee Saints has funds saved that would equal the amount it is requesting from the county.
Ron Mueller, who was involved in starting Wee Saints, told the supervisors, "I guess I'm disappointed we are not taking a stand to fight for kids and for our families and for our community."
He said he would like to see the supervisors pledge $150,000 that day toward the daycare expansion.
"Our community will support it," Mueller said.
Walk said he was willing to give Wee Saints $150,000.
Francis initially stated she would be willing to give Wee Saints $75,000. Smolik said he would go along with that "at the moment."
Later in the meeting, after being told the St. Ansgar daycare is already serving nearly 80 children while the new Osage daycare has around 110 kids, Francis said she would vote to contribute up to $100,000 to Wee Saints.
However, Smolik said he is not willing to pledge that amount of money.
"My next offer is nothing," he said.
The funds the county gave for the new Osage daycare center, which opened earlier this year, came from tax increment financing (TIF).
Walk said the board should use TIF to help Wee Saints with the expansion project because the county doesn't have any other accounts with "a big pot of money right now."
He also said the TIF revenue is coming from the wind turbines in the northern part of the county, which is where St. Ansgar is located.
"We have been very generous to the Osage area," Walk said, referring to the county's contribution toward the daycare in that community as well as other projects such as road work and trails.
Francis said she has been told by constituents the county is using too much TIF money, and at the moment she isn't willing to use those funds for anything besides recreation and roads.
She said she would rather fund the Wee Saints project out of next year's local option sales tax revenue, noting she doesn't think enough funds will be available in that account until then.
Walk asked what would happen if there isn't enough local option sales tax revenue next year to give $100,000 to Wee Saints.
Francis said if that happens, the supervisors can figure out something else.
Walk seconded Francis' motion to pledge $100,000 in next year's local option sales tax revenue to Wee Saints, "but I'm not happy about how we are going about this."
He said the supervisors would not have to wait until next year to give the money to Wee Saints if they used TIF.
Tony Stonecypher, director of the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission, said Wee Saints could apply for the commission's construction incentive program for the difference between what they requested from the supervisors and what the supervisors have pledged.
However, he said he can't guarantee the application would be accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.