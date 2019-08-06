The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors has agreed to transfer $250,000 from the general fund to the secondary roads fund for bridge deck repair and concrete patching.
The board will consider transferring another $110,000 at a later date.
During the July 30 board meeting, County Engineer Rich Brumm said several bridges in the county are in need of deck repair.
Those bridges include one over the Cedar River at Otranto, one west of McIntire, one south of McIntire and one near Orchard, he said.
The estimated cost of the Otranto bridge deck repair is $121,000, according to Brumm.
He said only 25 percent of the deck needs to be repaired, but the bridge is more than 9,000 feet long.
The two McIntire bridges combined would cost around $45,000 for deck repair, "which isn't terrible. They need it," Brumm said.
He also said a lot of roadway patching needs to be done.
In other business, the board approved bond purchase agreements for $3.6 million in tax increment financing projects.
One agreement was for $2 million in taxable bonds for Phase 2 of the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission's incentive program for commercial and residential construction.
The other agreement was for $1.6 million in tax-exempt bonds for maintenance on unpaved county roads, removing the Otranto Dam to increase recreational opportunities on the Cedar River, and the purchase of the Robin's Nest property west of Osage so it can be turned into a wildlife area.
The board voted on July 9 to enter into loan agreements for those projects.
During the July 30 board meeting, Jeff Heil of Northland Securities, the county's adviser on TIF, said the interest rate on the taxable bonds is 2.93 percent, while the interest rate on the tax-exempt bonds is 2.43 percent.
Both rates are lower than what was projected in April, according to Heil.
The board of supervisors will need to approve another resolution regarding the bonds during its Aug. 13 meeting, according to Heil. He said if this resolution is approved, the money will be wired to the county on Aug. 28.
With the approval of the bond purchase agreements, the county now has 46 percent of its TIF revenue committed, according to Heil.
He said that percentage would have been higher if it weren't for the recent addition of 56 more wind turbines in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.