Home Health/Public Health Award

The staff of Mitchell County Home Health/Public Health.

Mitchell County Home Health Care & Public Health has been named a 2019 Home Health Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics.

Home Health Honors is a prestigious program recognizing home health agencies providing the highest level of quality as measured from the patient’s point of view.

“We are excited to recognize the 2019 Home Health Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Misty Skinner, Executive Vice President of Services at HEALTHCAREfirst. “I congratulate Mitchell County Home Health Care & Public Health on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”

Award criteria were based on Home Health CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of April 2018 through March 2019. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 19 quality indicator measures.

Laura Huisman, Interim Administrator for Mitchell County Home Health Care & Public Health credits all the excellent staff at Mitchell County Home Health Care & Public Health for all of their hard work to be able to provide such great care and service to our patients in Mitchell County.

“Our staff, including nurses, aides and office staff, are the reason for our fantastic survey results,” Hiusman said. “It takes a good team to be able to provide the best service to our patients and we have a great team. This honor is the best honor we could ask for because it comes directly from the survey results of the people we provide care for. If they are happy then we are doing our job right and that is all that matters.”

