OSAGE | “This was fun! I can’t wait to go back!” was the response from the very first youth group trip Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation guided through the Boundary Waters.
This past July, MCEEF volunteers chaperoned five students from Mitchell County on their first Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness trip. This trip was a five-night, six-day experience for the students.
Interested youth from around the county filled out application forms and essays focusing on why they desired to take a trip that did not include modern conveniences like electricity, pluming, and computers. Many responded they were looking forward to testing their skills away from such devices and finding their own strength of character.
After reviewing essays, the participants were Robert Demick-Booth, Ashlynn Brock, Meirick Huffman, Katelyn Johnston and Andy Myers.
Participants did not need prior wilderness experience but were required to attend a training day to test their ability to work as a team, understand the responsibility required for this type of trip, and also the endurance of paddling and portaging. Once they completed the training day, it was time to pack and head north.
MCEEF and crew arrived in Ely, MN with enough time to visit the North American Bear center to learn more about these amazing creatures. The next morning, it was time to hit the water and begin our adventure. While having fun exploring nature, participants learned backpacking skills, portaging procedure, Leave No Trace ethics, camp setup and cooking, wilderness safety, and paddling skills. Students were also tested on their physical, emotional, and maturity strengths.
The goal of this trek was to assist students in their personal journey towards understanding the role of nature in their lives and to return to Iowa to find wildness and to find themselves at home in it. Personal highlights from the trip included eating a wild berry cobbler and cooking freshly caught fish over the fire, fishing and swimming near a waterfall, enjoying time around camp and relaxing in hammocks, and enjoying the amazing scenery along the way.
This trip could not have been possible without funding and support from the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation. Through donations and proceeds from fundraising events like the Cedar River Rendezvous and Deer & Turkey Show, we were able to take this trip at no cost to the students. Funding from the foundation covered our permits, gear, and entry to the North American Bear Center in Ely, Minnesota.
