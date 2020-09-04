County engineer: Shop needs renovations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 1, County Engineer Rich Brumm updated the Mitchell County Supervisors on the current condition of the county shop that is located in Osage.

“The shop in Osage has a lot of leaks in it, and we get a lot of moisture when the machines come in during the winter," Brumm said. "We need a new heat exchanger, which will cost about $20,000, and it will take about $80,000 to $100,000 to repair the roof. We are looking into the numbers to see what we can do. I have already budgeted some money for it.”

Brumm also informed the board that the county needs to purchase a new excavator and that his department will try out a couple of different models in the near future to see which type would best suit the county’s needs, before purchasing a new one.

In other business, the board approved a $50,000 Commercial Incentive Program Application for Roger Mayer. Mayer will construct a 42-foot by 72-foot commercial building.

A three-year Substance Abuse Coalition Agreement was also approved. The county will pay $1,600 per year to the agency.