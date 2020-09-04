County engineer: Shop needs renovations

On Sept. 1, County Engineer Rich Brumm updated the Mitchell County Supervisors on the current condition of the county shop that is located in Osage.
“The shop in Osage has a lot of leaks in it, and we get a lot of moisture when the machines come in during the winter," Brumm said. "We need a new heat exchanger, which will cost about $20,000, and it will take about $80,000 to $100,000 to repair the roof. We are looking into the numbers to see what we can do. I have already budgeted some money for it.”
Brumm also informed the board that the county needs to purchase a new excavator and that his department will try out a couple of different models in the near future to see which type would best suit the county’s needs, before purchasing a new one.
In other business, the board approved a $50,000 Commercial Incentive Program Application for Roger Mayer. Mayer will construct a 42-foot by 72-foot commercial building.
A three-year Substance Abuse Coalition Agreement was also approved. The county will pay $1,600 per year to the agency.
Supervisor Barb Francis reported that the County Social Service Committee is narrowing down applicants for the replacement of Bob Lincoln, who recently resigned as the county’s CEO of Social Services to take a similar position in the Waterloo area.
Supervisor Stan Walk said that he and Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher participated in a conference call last Friday, and discovered the county could use funding to assist in developing a sub-division in the county.
“The county can’t buy land, but we can provide infrastructure, and it would be possible for us to recoup the money put into the infrastructure,” said Walk. He suggested that this is something the newly elected board should look into.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!