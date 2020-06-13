County board decides to start ticketing nuisance home in New Haven

For a second week, County Attorney Mark Walk conferred with Mitchell County Supervisors about a nuisance issue in the town of New Haven. After the meeting held on June 2, attorney Walk looked into possible legal action that could be taken to resolve the issue that involves clutter on an individual’s property.
“I looked up the ordinance and he is operating a junk yard in an area that is not zoned for a junk yard,” said Walk. “We could write him a ticket every single day if we wanted to. If the county doesn’t want to pay for cleaning up the property that is a way we can go.”
When supervisors asked what the penalty for each ticket could be, Sheriff Greg Beaver said it was a simple misdemeanor and the fine could be up to a $100 a day, or jail time depending on the judge’s decision. After further discussion it was decided that the county attorney and Sheriff Beaver should look into the matter more, and will proceed with issuing citations.
A resolution setting a public hearing on the county’s Urban Renewal Plan Amendment for July 21 at 10:45 a.m. was approved by a vote of 2 to 1.
Supervisor Steve Smolik opposed the resolution.
Mitchell County Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher addressed the board about amending the county's Commercial Construction Program.
“It has been proposed to (the Economic Development Board) to help with the demolition of old buildings,” said Stonecypher.
He stated the proposed payments would only be paid to those who remove an old structure and then replace it with a new structure. He said the committee had consulted with contractors and proposed a cap of $12,500 per project. If demolition costs are less than the cap the grant would only pay for the actual cost of demolition.
“Twelve thousand five hundred dollars seems to be quite stiff—I think it’s too high,” said Smolik. After further discussion Supervisor Stan Walk suggested the board meet with the Economic Development Committee to further discuss the details. The board will meet with the committee on June 29 to discuss the matter.
Supervisor Smolik told other board members that he has been approached by an individual wanting to buy the old county home property, which has been vacant for some time. The board has been looking into the demolition of the old building, but Smolik thinks allowing someone to buy the building site as it presently is would save the county the money to demolishing the old structure.
“That would be a real plus not having to tear the old building down,” added Supervisor Barb Francis.
Supervisor Walk said the board should get an idea of what the property is worth, and then weigh their options.
“I want to know what the property is worth compared to subdividing it,” said Walk.
At the end of the meeting, County Auditor Lowell Tesch and the supervisors met to canvas the June 2 primary vote.
