County board decides to start ticketing nuisance home in New Haven

“It has been proposed to (the Economic Development Board) to help with the demolition of old buildings,” said Stonecypher.

He stated the proposed payments would only be paid to those who remove an old structure and then replace it with a new structure. He said the committee had consulted with contractors and proposed a cap of $12,500 per project. If demolition costs are less than the cap the grant would only pay for the actual cost of demolition.

“Twelve thousand five hundred dollars seems to be quite stiff—I think it’s too high,” said Smolik. After further discussion Supervisor Stan Walk suggested the board meet with the Economic Development Committee to further discuss the details. The board will meet with the committee on June 29 to discuss the matter.

Supervisor Smolik told other board members that he has been approached by an individual wanting to buy the old county home property, which has been vacant for some time. The board has been looking into the demolition of the old building, but Smolik thinks allowing someone to buy the building site as it presently is would save the county the money to demolishing the old structure.

“That would be a real plus not having to tear the old building down,” added Supervisor Barb Francis.