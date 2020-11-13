County attorney questions legality of mask mandate in Mitchell County

To provide opportunity so all three Mitchell County Supervisors could be present to canvass the vote of last week’s General Election, the board met on Nov. 9.
During the meeting, County Attorney Mark Walk gave the board his opinion on whether the supervisors could pass an ordinance to require Mitchell County residents to wear face coverings, because of the current outbreak of the coronavirus. Walk stated that Johnson County, where Iowa City is located, is considering such a measure to curb increases in positive cases.
Walk said he questioned the legality of a county passing an ordinance to require mask wearing.
“It is my opinion that unless the governor issues an emergency order it would not be legal," Walk said. "I wished Mitchell County did say you would have to wear a mask, but if the attorney general says you can’t do it, I tend to rely on what the AG says."
He stated that if the county would pass such a measure, officials would need to prepare an ordinance, have three public readings, and passage of the measure which could take a considerable amount of time.
The discussion also turned toward how such ordinance could be enforced.
“If you can’t enforce it, why pass it,” asked Supervisor Stan Walk.
Supervisor Barb Francis suggested that county residents wear masks when in public.
In response to Attorney Walk’s comments, Supervisor Walk suggested that perhaps the board should pass a resolution suggesting that county residents wear masks in public to curb the spread of the virus, which has caused multiple deaths and several hospitalizations within the county over the past month.
During the discussion, another question was raised: if the Board of Supervisors couldn’t mandate mask wearing, could a local health department mandate it? Attorney Walk stated it was his current opinion that if the supervisors could not mandate such a measure, neither could the local health department.
Other business
• County Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher showed the board a sign that was recently presented to the county in recognition of their participation in wind energy.
The American Wind Energy Association recognized Mitchell County, along with six other counties in Iowa, as Gold County Seal Recipients for their efforts in helping to develop wind energy.
The association stated these seven counties received the Gold Award for using wind energy to create jobs, generate power, and to educate. Worth and nine other counties received Silver Awards, and one Bronze Award was given.
• Jolene Norby was approved to serve another three years on Mitchell County’s Board of Health, and Jean Brumm, Leo Jordan, and Kurt Meyer were approved to serve another six years on the Judicial Magistrate Appointing Commission.
• After the regular meeting, the three supervisors canvassed the general election votes. County Auditor Lowell Tesch stated that 5,730 Mitchell County residents had cast ballots in the presidential contest.
“I am sure this is a record for Mitchell County,” said Tesch.
