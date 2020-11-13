County attorney questions legality of mask mandate in Mitchell County

To provide opportunity so all three Mitchell County Supervisors could be present to canvass the vote of last week’s General Election, the board met on Nov. 9.

During the meeting, County Attorney Mark Walk gave the board his opinion on whether the supervisors could pass an ordinance to require Mitchell County residents to wear face coverings, because of the current outbreak of the coronavirus. Walk stated that Johnson County, where Iowa City is located, is considering such a measure to curb increases in positive cases.

Walk said he questioned the legality of a county passing an ordinance to require mask wearing.

“It is my opinion that unless the governor issues an emergency order it would not be legal," Walk said. "I wished Mitchell County did say you would have to wear a mask, but if the attorney general says you can’t do it, I tend to rely on what the AG says."

He stated that if the county would pass such a measure, officials would need to prepare an ordinance, have three public readings, and passage of the measure which could take a considerable amount of time.

The discussion also turned toward how such ordinance could be enforced.

“If you can’t enforce it, why pass it,” asked Supervisor Stan Walk.