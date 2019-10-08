The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors has voted to submit a proposed redistricting map to the state.
The state commissioner of elections now will decide whether to approve the map, which divides the county into five board of supervisors districts instead of the current three.
"There's no reason in my opinion why the state shouldn't approve of this," said Supervisor Stan Walk during the board's Oct. 1 meeting.
The supervisors appointed a temporary redistricting commission to determine options after voters approved a 2018 ballot measure to change the membership of the board of supervisors from three to five.
This commission developed a redistricting map and held a public hearing on Sept. 30 before bringing it to the board of supervisors the next day.
District 1 consists of Precinct 1 (Osage Ward 2 and part of Osage Township) and Precinct 2 (Osage Ward 3, part of Osage Township and part of Cedar Township).
District 2 consists of Precinct 3 (Osage Ward 1 and part of Osage Township) and Precinct 4 (Osage Ward 4, part of Osage Township, part of West Lincoln Township and the city of Orchard).
District 3 consists of Precinct 5 (Douglas, Burr Oak and East Lincoln townships, and part of West Lincoln Township) and Precinct 6 (Wayne and Jerkins townships and part of Liberty Township, including the cities of McIntire and Riceville.
District 4 consists of Precinct 7 (Union and Stacyville townships and part of Liberty Township and the city of Stacyville) and Precinct 8 (Otranto, Newburg and Rock townships, and the city of Carpenter).
District 5 consists of Precinct 9 (St. Ansgar township and part of Mitchell Township, including the city of St. Ansgar) and Precinct 10 (part of Mitchell Township and part of Cedar Township and the city of Mitchell).
For Mitchell County, each district’s population needed to be within the range of 2,134 to 2,176 people to ensure as equal a population per district as possible.
Other key rules included cities with a population under 2,155 could not be divided and districts boundaries need to be contiguous.
Osage is the only city in Mitchell County with a population over 2,155, so it was the only one that could be divided into two districts.
Steven Smolik, chairman of the board of supervisors, thanked the members of the temporary redistricting commission for their work.
"You have put a lot of work and effort into this," he said.
The commission consisted of Chrystal Berche, Rita Dvorak, Mark Hendrickson, Mike Mayer and Stan Walk.
