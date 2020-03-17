Coronavirus Update: Mitchell County events changed or canceled

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email editor@mcpress.com
March 18
Diamond Jo Casino is closed through the end of March.
NIACC's StartSmart event has been cancelled.
First Citizen Bank will be making changes to all locations. Starting March 18 and lasting until April 6 all lobbies will be closed to walk-ins. Customers can still make appointments. Business hours will remain the same.
March 21
The 5th Belle of the Ball is canceled. Refunds will be provided upon request.
March 24
NIACC's TechBrew has been cancelled.
Heartland Power Cooperative Annual Meeting is still scheduled for March 24, but will be held at the Heartland Power Cooperative office in St. Ansgar. The business part of the meeting will be the only thing happening, has the meal and entertainment portions are canceled.
March 26
The Amazing Chemistry Show at the Osage Alliance Church has been canceled.
March 28
The Top Invitational League of Legends Tournament is canceled.
43 North Iowa's Dancing for the Dream event will be postponed until Saturday, June 27th from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
April 2
NIACC's North Iowa Job and Career Fair has been canceled.
April 10
NIACC's Pathways to Success has been canceled.
April 17
NIACC's Blood Drive has been canceled.
April 20
NIACC's IT Summit has been canceled.