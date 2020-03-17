Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email editor@mcpress.com

March 18

NIACC's StartSmart event has been cancelled.

First Citizen Bank will be making changes to all locations. Starting March 18 and lasting until April 6 all lobbies will be closed to walk-ins. Customers can still make appointments. Business hours will remain the same.

March 2

The 5th Belle of the Ball is cancelled. Refunds will be provided upon request.

March 24

NIACC's TechBrew has been cancelled.

Heartland Power Cooperative Annual Meeting is still scheduled for March 24, but will be held at the Heartland Power Cooperative office in St. Ansgar. The buisness part of the meeting will be the only thing happening, the meal and entertainment portions are cancelled.

March 28