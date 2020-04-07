Coronavirus provides agricultural challenges

While brave medical personal work to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, those in the Ag industry continue to supply the nation with food, fiber and fuel. Ag suppliers and farmers are entering the calving and planting season, which can create more personal risk from social contact as farmers gather supplies and machinery parts.
“We have to remember the demographics of farmers. I think the average farmer’s age is in the high 50s and we have a lot of farmers in their 60s, 70s and even into their 80s, who are still farming,” said Dean Sponheim who farms southwest of Osage and whose firm sells Pioneer seeds.
“We are trying to be as safe as we can, and still maintain our same business. When trucks come, drivers have to stay in a certain area, or in their trucks. Our offices are closed to the public, but customers can call and when they arrive we will load them. When possible we’ll have customers sign for products by e-mail,” said Sponheim, whose firm currently has about 98 percent of their seed already on site.
Scott Summa, interim director of the Osage Coop Elevator, said his company has changed their daily business practices. “Our customers have had to adjust. Instead of just coming in they have to call. We are taking grain, but farmers have to stay in their trucks while weighing in and out, and during dumping. At the end of the day we hand them an envelope with all their scale tickets.”
“With the ethanol situation, we are having trouble delivering corn to ethanol plants, and that also creates problems getting products for the feed industry,” said Summa. He stated that extremely low international oil prices, and less driving has caused some ethanol plants to temporarily close.
Another concern for farmers is getting machinery parts. “There are spot shortages of parts. We had a few problems with one overseas company, but some of these supplies are starting to come through now,” said Mark Taets owner of Mark’s Tractor, which is located north of Osage. “If a farmer needs parts he can call and have us set them out on the sidewalk. As of now, customers can come in, but they must stay behind the taped off area.”
Kibble Equipment Manager Chris Thofson, said their John Deere dealership is capable of meeting farmers’ demand for parts, but asks customers to call ahead and their parts can be set outside. Customers are still allowed in the parts area, but on a limited-time basis. The firm is also offering delivery service. “We will remain open during this time, and will wipe everything down on a regular basis,” said Thofson.
Helena Chemical Company’s manager Nick Clark said he is currently encouraging customers to pick up their farm chemicals as soon as possible. “We are asking suppliers to ship as early as they can, and asking our clients to pick up or take delivery as early as they can,” said Clark. “Our drivers have to carry a certificate to travel into Minnesota right now.” Clarke believes it’s a good idea for farmers to have chemicals at their farm site as soon as possible.
Wayne Fredericks, Board Member of the American Soybean Association, and a local farmer said soybean prices may hold steady during the crisis, but says the lack of driving and slumping international oil markets has adversely affected corn prices. “Soybeans haven’t been affected as bad as corn. The BioDiesel industry which uses soybeans, produces fuel for semis, and farm tractors which is in demand. With ethanol plants closing, livestock producers will substitute soybean protein for distiller products. As a farmer my biggest problem is the price of old corn. You can take quite a beating now,” said Fredericks.
Dr. Dennis Riley, with the Osage Veterinary Clinic PC, said their business is essential, “It is impossible to shut down. We are watching group size in the clinic, and do a lot of cleaning and washing of hands. Our farm calls are usually one-on-one with the farmer and we keep our distance. We are also trying to supply information for the Amish community that we serve,” said Riley.
