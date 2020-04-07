Coronavirus provides agricultural challenges

“With the ethanol situation, we are having trouble delivering corn to ethanol plants, and that also creates problems getting products for the feed industry,” said Summa. He stated that extremely low international oil prices, and less driving has caused some ethanol plants to temporarily close.

Another concern for farmers is getting machinery parts. “There are spot shortages of parts. We had a few problems with one overseas company, but some of these supplies are starting to come through now,” said Mark Taets owner of Mark’s Tractor, which is located north of Osage. “If a farmer needs parts he can call and have us set them out on the sidewalk. As of now, customers can come in, but they must stay behind the taped off area.”

Kibble Equipment Manager Chris Thofson, said their John Deere dealership is capable of meeting farmers’ demand for parts, but asks customers to call ahead and their parts can be set outside. Customers are still allowed in the parts area, but on a limited-time basis. The firm is also offering delivery service. “We will remain open during this time, and will wipe everything down on a regular basis,” said Thofson.