Contactless shopping's latest in Osage: Press a button. Get meat. Repeat.

Those with cravings for meat sticks, cheese curds or even steaks from S&S Meats and Spirits in Osage can now get them even when the store is closed.

A 24/7 refrigerated vending machine recently was installed just outside the store, which closes at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and isn’t open on weekends.

Nate Owen, co-owner of the store with Tom Smith, said they decided to purchase the fresh and smoked meat vending machine partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s another option for our customers for no-contact service,” he said. “We had seen a few businesses in other states using them.”

The vending machine has now been in operation for two weeks.

“It’s been going good,” Owen said. “People seem excited about it.”

The store’s Facebook post about the vending machine has gotten lots of shares and positive comments, he added.

The machine doesn’t accept cash, but items can be purchased with a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Owen said cheese curds and beef sticks are the most popular items.