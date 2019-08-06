OSAGE – The start of the new school year for Osage students will look a little similar to the end of last year’s school year – lots of construction – with the need for lots of flexibility.
Osage Schools Superintendent Barb Schwamman informed members of the Osage School Board, during their monthly meeting last Monday night, the new high school’s new addition would not be ready by the beginning of the school year, because construction was about three weeks behind schedule.
Schwamman said she hopes to be in the new building by homecoming, which is Friday, Sept. 20.
“The first day of school will be just like it was last year,” Schwamman said. “There will be a lot of stuff happening between now and the beginning of school. We hope to have three new classrooms renovated in the old section of the school and we are excited about that.”
Schwamman said the appliances from the current kitchen facility will be moved to the new kitchen when it’s completed in September. The plan is to move the appliances on a Friday after lunch and finish on the weekend, so the new kitchen area will be functional the following Monday.
Mike Henson Athletic Director, shared the district’s student athletic handbook, which had revisions related to concussions. The revisions and handbook were approved by the board.
“The only big change in the concussion formula is parents agree to follow the school’s ‘Return to Play Procedure,’ when a student athlete sustains a concussion,” Henson said. In addition, students who are deemed to have suffered a concussion by a qualified athletic trainer or other medical personal will be required to see a doctor.
The school is looking into hiring an athletic trainer, who supervise early morning weight training and a qualified athletic trainer, who will also be available for home sporting events. “We need a trainer on site,” Schwamman said.
Henson added in the sports handbook there is a statement which reads Sunday practices can only be mandated for upcoming state competitions. “Coaches have options to have Sunday practices, but they are not mandatory,” Henson said.
Schwamman shared the general handbook for students. “One thing that concerns us a lot is kids’ use of tobacco,” she said. “This includes vaping, because vaping is higher in nicotine and it is more addictive than regular tobacco products.”
