Construction is beginning to wind down on Osage High School’s $12 million construction and remodeling project.

Osage Schools Superintendent Barb Schwamman said teachers, students, staff and community members alike are ready to see the transformation.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “We are excited for our staff and students to begin fully utilizing the new space.”

As long as the weather cooperates, Schwamman said, the project is nearing its final eight weeks. Once things dry out, cement and ground work can be completed.

In the meantime, construction crew is working to finish installation of appliances in the new kitchen, basketball hoops for the new gym, plumbing in the new locker rooms and bathrooms, lighting, painting, tile work and flooring.

New high school and administrative offices are complete. Schwamman said staff members have been working on moving into their new spaces over the last week.

“The project is really starting to come together,” she said. “Our goal is to have our basketball teams play their home opener in the new gym.”

