Mitchell County Conservation Board and Iowa Rivers Revival are holding a fish sampling and paddle event. Participants will learn about electro-fishing techniques and unique features of fish species in the Cedar River.

After the program, the public is invited for a sunset paddle on the Cedar River.

The event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. on June 10. Limited spots are available. To register, contact Andy Taets, Mitchell County Conservation, at 641-420-5517.

