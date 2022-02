Mitchell County Conservation is offering 10 seasonal sites at Riverside Park in Stacyville for the 2022 Camping Season. Sites will be $2,000 and will be offered in a drawing at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. For those who would like to be added to the drawing, fill out the form on Conservation’s Facebook page or call the Conservation office at 641-732-5204 before 3 p.m. on Feb. 18th.