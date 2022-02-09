Conservation offering hunter education class

Mitchell County Conservation is offering a hunter education class at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

According to Conservation, hunter education is a mandatory program that is designed to introduce students to several life-long skills that are important to the many different types of outdoor recreational opportunities.

The course teaches students basic survival and first aid skills, water safety, wildlife identification, the basics of wildlife management, hunting laws and firearm/archery safety. Hunter education also stresses the importance of individual responsibility and outdoor ethics. The safety, recruitment, and retention of hunters are important in continuing the tradition of hunting in Iowa's great outdoors.

The class is geared towards students ages 12 years old and up. A student that is 11 may register and attend, however their certificate will not become valid until their 12th birthday.

This class is free, but students are asked to preregister by registering with the new Go Outdoors Iowa Event Registration System.

With this system, all students will be required to have a Go Outdoors Iowa Customer Account. Visit www.gooutdoorsiowa.com to login or create a new account. Click on “Create/Manage your Account” at the top-center of the page. After reaching a new site, new customers (never bought tags before) should click on the gray "Enroll Now" button under the "Login" boxes. Those who have purchased tags or a license before can click on the “Login” button. Once logged in, find and register for the class under “Events/Classes—Search Events” in the upper left area of the page.

Call Chelsea Ewen Rowcliffe at 641-330-0765 for assistance with registration.

Conservation asks students to bring a sack lunch and something to drink on Friday and Saturday, as the course will continue through meal hours. Wear/bring winter gear as participants will go outside during different portions of instruction. Parents/guardians are welcome to attend class with their student, but it is not required. To take the class and receive a hunter education certification with your student, the parent/guardian will also need to register as a student in this course.

When registering a child for this course, log the child in to register or create an account for that child and do not login or register yourself unless you're wanting to take the course for certification.

