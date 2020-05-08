Conservation group forms in Mitchell County; first meeting May 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mitchell County citizens interested in conservation, the environment and climate change have formed a new chapter of Citizens’ Climate Education.

CCE is a nonpartisan grassroots advocacy organization that empowers individuals to educate key stakeholders, policymakers, and the general public about effective solutions to climate change. By training and mobilizing a coalition of climate advocates, CCE builds political will for long-lasting climate solutions.

CCE envisions transitioning to a global clean energy economy that is structured by the principles of inclusivity, equity, and sustainability.

For now, all Mitchell County chapter meetings are online with Zoom. The first organizational meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. on May 20. All are welcome, our chapter includes Republicans, Democrats, farmers, educators and conservationists and citizens eager to take part in a solution-focused effort to mitigate climate changes.

Call Jackie Armstrong at 641-430-9655 for more details about how to join the meeting. For more information about CCE and its sister volunteer organization, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, go to: https://citizensclimateeducation.org/about-cce/ and https://citizensclimatelobby.org/about- ccl/.

