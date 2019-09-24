{{featured_button_text}}
The Everly Set

The Everly Set

Members of the Mitchell County Concert Association are looking forward to the season opener of the 2019-2020 Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center, located in the Cedar River Complex, 809 Sawyer Drive, Osage.

The Everly Set will entertain and remind concert goers of the great history of the famed brothers. Six decades after the Everly Brothers hit the music scene, two highly acclaimed singer-songwriters, Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, have combined forces to become The Everly Set, an honest approximation of the originals.

Concert goers can purchase a 2019-2020 membership or purchase single admission tickets in the lobby prior to the concert.

For more information, go to www.mitchellcountyconcert.org or the Mitchell County Concert Facebook Page or contact Denny Johnson, membership chair, at 641-732-5657.

