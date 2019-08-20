The Mitchell County Temporary Redistricting Commission has chosen a map to recommend to the board of supervisors for dividing the county into five supervisor districts instead of three.
The supervisors appointed a temporary redistricting commission to determine options after voters approved a 2018 ballot measure to change the membership of the board of supervisors from three to five.
Last month, the commission unveiled three different redistricting options during a series of public meetings held around the county to give residents a chance to provide feedback.
After the public meetings, the commission members decided the plan they liked best was the one that included an entirely urban district consisting of Osage Ward 1, Ward 4, and part of Ward 3, with Ward 2 and the rest of Ward 3 placed in another district along with the town of Mitchell and some rural area, according to commissioner Rita Dvorak.
However, the commissioners learned they couldn't split a ward, she said.
The commissioners then considered another of the plans they already drew, but in the end decided "that was not idea either," Dvorak said.
Several new maps were drawn, and the commission chose one that still splits the city of Osage but doesn't divide any wards.
Dvorak said the commissioners will meet with staff from the Mitchell County Auditor's Office to make sure the numbers for their proposed plan are correct before presenting it to the board of supervisors.
The next step in the redistricting process will be a public hearing on the plan.
The board of supervisors will then make the final determination on a redistricting plan and submit it to the state commissioner of elections for approval by December.
