COMMENTARY: I'm running for Mitchell County Board

My name is Al Winters. I am announcing my candidacy for Mitchell County Supervisor District 2. The new District 2 includes the eastern one-half of Osage plus an additional two miles east, then drops south to the Mitchell-Floyd County line.

The cornerstone of my campaign is this, “Protect and Serve the Taxpayer.” Every function and decision of an elected official ought to be based on that premise. The willingness to hear what the taxpayer is saying is imperative to carrying out the day-to-day responsibilities of public office.

Effective leadership means we put confidence and trust in the county departments that serve us. I will work to provide constructive oversight, share ideas and insights with the people, and give credit where credit is due. Developing and implementing annual county budgets that are efficient at providing adequate funding while minimizing tax burden are essential. The budget must be transparent. Each county supervisor should be able to explain how it works to taxpayers.