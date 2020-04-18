COMMENTARY: I'm running for Mitchell County Board

My name is Al Winters. I am announcing my candidacy for Mitchell County Supervisor District 2. The new District 2 includes the eastern one-half of Osage plus an additional two miles east, then drops south to the Mitchell-Floyd County line.
The cornerstone of my campaign is this, “Protect and Serve the Taxpayer.” Every function and decision of an elected official ought to be based on that premise. The willingness to hear what the taxpayer is saying is imperative to carrying out the day-to-day responsibilities of public office.
Effective leadership means we put confidence and trust in the county departments that serve us. I will work to provide constructive oversight, share ideas and insights with the people, and give credit where credit is due. Developing and implementing annual county budgets that are efficient at providing adequate funding while minimizing tax burden are essential. The budget must be transparent. Each county supervisor should be able to explain how it works to taxpayers.
District 2 includes some the county’s most critically needed assets, including the hospital, Osage Schools, Care Facilities, and several large employers. It also includes ag producers and miles of secondary roads. Tax revenue from ag land pays roughly two-thirds of the county budget. Providing safe and functional roads for everyone is a responsibility we must act on.
I will work diligently to uphold both the U.S. Constitution and Iowa Constitution within our jurisdiction. In that context, I see an erosion of private property rights because of overutilization of Urban Renewal and Tax-Increment Financing. My plan is to reduce debt as quickly as possible and stop using TIF as a tool for private development. Once debt is reduced, I will work to release homes, farms and businesses from the grip of Urban Renewal Laws.
I also pledge my support to declaring Mitchell County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary.
I am a Republican Candidate in the June 2 Primary Election. I would appreciate your support.
