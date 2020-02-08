Commentary: Advice for teachers and parents on teaching digital citizenship

The year was 1998, Google had just become a “thing” and not a “verb.” The internet was just beginning to impact our lives. It is 2020 and how we are using the internet has changed. We have moved from consumers of information to creators and contributors. The world has become smaller and everyone, young and old, can influence others across the world!

What it means to be a good digital citizen has also changed. Digital citizenship goes beyond posting inappropriate pictures online and protecting yourself with strong passwords. Digital citizenship is more than just a long list of don’ts, it is a list of “dos.”

● DO use technology to make your community better. Students from AGWSR designed “Olivia’s Hand” a movable hand to assist their own classmate and remove barriers.

● DO use technology to respectfully debate.

● DO use technology to shape public policy.Survivors of the tragedy at Parkland, Florida in 2018 organized March for Our Lives, a movement to end gun violence.

● DO use technology to recognize the validity of online sources.“ Our ability to recognize truth from fiction is essential for our survival as a society.” Richard Culatta-International Society for Technology Education, CEO