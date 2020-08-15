Column: Charles City vet was witness to VJ Day

VJ Day or the Victory over Japan happened on Aug. 14, 1945. This major event is now celebrating its 75th anniversary.
My father, Oscar Lloyd Melcher, was a United States, World War II soldier in the U.S. Army who served his country in the South Pacific. He was born Oct. 15, 1918, in a farm house in West St. Charles Township of Floyd County. He was the eighth child born to Charles and Amelia Melcher. He was born 27 days before the WWI Armistice Day of November 11, 1918. His generation fought the next war that WWI did not end.
Oscar was drafted into the Army on April 22, 1942. His father, Charles, agreed to let Oscar farm the family farm upon his return from the war. Oscar’s younger brother, Stanley, enlisted in the Navy. Oscar and his oldest brother, Melvin, devised a numbered and lettered mapping system of the world before he left for duty. It was done so Oscar could tell his family where he was and not have it censored out of his letters home by the military during the war.
Oscar's division, the 40th, was sent to
Guadalcanal in the South Pacific in January 1944. This was after the major fight for the island had taken place. The next deployment was to the island of New Britain in April 1944. He talked about and carved an outrigger canoe from a piece of mahogany wood from that island. His family has the model boat that was found in a trunk of war items and newspaper clippings he had.
On Jan. 9, 1945, Oscar was part of the invasion of the Philippines. The first landing was on the island of Luzon at Lingayen Gulf with the Sixth Army. A newspaper article about the Luzon invasion was clipped and saved by his mother that mentioned his name. On March 15, 1945, Oscar’s unit left Luzon for the invasion of the Philippians island of Panay on March 18, 1945. On May 2, 1945, the 185th Infantry landed on the island on Negros. Organized Japanese resistance ended on May 31, 1945, on Negros. The division was then in rehabilitation and training for the invasion of Japan. Oscar’s unit was to be one of the first to land in a planned invasion of Japan that did not need to take place. The atom bomb was dropped and the Japanese surrendered on Aug. 14, 1945.
Oscar was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge for his service in the Philippines. Having enough points, he was put on a troop ship and sailed home to California. The trip by boat took 40 days and nights, Oscar would often recount. He then traveled by train to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he was discharged from the Army on Nov. 28, 1945.
Oscar made his way to New Hampton, Iowa, by train from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. From New Hampton he road the bus with the workers going to the Oliver tractor factory in Charles City. He then walked to his Aunt Mabel’s house in Charles City and called his mom and dad, who came into town and picked him up. He went back to the farm where he was born, took off his uniform, put on his overalls, and started to farm that afternoon. There were no parades or fanfare.
His dress uniform was hung in an upstairs closet and his war souvenirs were put in a wooden trunk upstairs in the farm house.
In August of 1946, Oscar was introduced to Phyllis Dunkin by his neighbor, Marvin Sharp. They were married on the anniversary of VJ Day, Aug. 14, 1947. They honeymooned at Niagara Falls, New York City, and visited his brother Stanley in Boston.
Oscar farmed on a crop and livestock share basis with his father and mother until their passing. He purchased the farm from his brothers and sisters in 1958. A Farm and Home Administration loan was obtained to buy the farm. Oscar said many times that he received the government low interest loan for his service to his country. Other veterans attended college on the GI Bill.
Oscar farmed for many years raising hogs, cattle, and chickens, along with crops of oats, hay, soybeans, and corn. He was nominated for Floyd County Master Pork Producer in 1968. He enjoyed raising livestock and showed steers in the open class at the Big 4 Fair in Nashua. He worked with his neighbors at corn shelling and silo filling time.
Oscar Lloyd Melcher died on Nov. 8, 1991, and was buried on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1991. He would have been proud to have the honor of his full Military Funeral rights having taken place on Veterans Day. He is buried at the West Saint Charles Cemetery. His rank was Private First Class.
He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Philippines Liberation Medal, a Bronze Arrowhead, three Battle Participation Stars, and the World War II Victory Medal for his service to his Country. Oscar served three years, seven months, and seven days in the Army. His Selective Service number was remembered by Oscar all of his life, being proud to remember it.
Oscar was a member of American Legion Post 174 and a member of the Knights of Pythias in Charles City. Oscar in his life and retirement years could often be seen at boy’s basketball games or girl’s softball games in Charles City.
Oscar never talked about the fighting and the killing he saw, rather the beautiful Hawaiian Islands and his Army buddies. When soldier reunions were held, he traveled to California for them and kept in contact with many of his soldier comrades for years after the war.
When going through his personal items after his death, the family found a white Japanese silk flag with a red sun in the middle and Japanese script on it. The flag is called a “Good Luck Flag.” They were given to Japanese servicemen when they left home or work for the war. The flags were carried under the clothes of the Japanese soldier. Oscar’s has the writing of good wishes and luck to an employee from the Sumitomo Coal Company in Japan.
Sumitomo is the parent company of Valent BioSciences in Osage. A Floyd County farm-boy has a flag that ties to a major business in Mitchell County 75 years later. It was his battlefield souvenir although he never spoke of it or showed it to anyone.
In his trunk of memorabilia was also a hand made knife, given to him by Filipino guerilla fighters.
Oscar L. Melcher’s name is on the Veterans Memorial in front of the Floyd County Court House. His name is on section D6 and his grandfather, Lewis Melcher, a Civil War veteran, is right above his.
Oscar Melcher was just an average Iowa farm boy, who served his country in its time of need.
Gayle Melcher is the son of WWII veteran Oscar Melcher, who resides in Osage, Iowa.
