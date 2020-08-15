Column: Charles City vet was witness to VJ Day

On Jan. 9, 1945, Oscar was part of the invasion of the Philippines. The first landing was on the island of Luzon at Lingayen Gulf with the Sixth Army. A newspaper article about the Luzon invasion was clipped and saved by his mother that mentioned his name. On March 15, 1945, Oscar’s unit left Luzon for the invasion of the Philippians island of Panay on March 18, 1945. On May 2, 1945, the 185th Infantry landed on the island on Negros. Organized Japanese resistance ended on May 31, 1945, on Negros. The division was then in rehabilitation and training for the invasion of Japan. Oscar’s unit was to be one of the first to land in a planned invasion of Japan that did not need to take place. The atom bomb was dropped and the Japanese surrendered on Aug. 14, 1945.

Oscar was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge for his service in the Philippines. Having enough points, he was put on a troop ship and sailed home to California. The trip by boat took 40 days and nights, Oscar would often recount. He then traveled by train to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he was discharged from the Army on Nov. 28, 1945.