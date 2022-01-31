Colleges honor local students

Several local students were recently named to the dean’s list and president’s list for community colleges and universities.

Julie May of McIntire was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021 by Ellsworth Community College.

Justin Marcy of Osage was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021 by Minnesota State University.

Ethan Curry of Osage was named to the president’s list for the fall semester of 2021 by Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines.

Theodore Johanns of Osage was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021 by Marshalltown Community College.

Colin Klapperich of Osage was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021 by Loras College.

Molly Jenkins of Osage was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021 by Mount Mercy University.

Olivia Pierce of St. Ansgar was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021 by Iowa Lakes Community College.

Central College of Pella named Kira Baldus and Theodore Baldus of St. Ansgar, Taylor Hanna of Stacyville and Abigail Marr of Riceville to the fall semester of 2021 dean’s list.

