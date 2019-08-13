{{featured_button_text}}

Participation ribbons

Orchard - Easton Rogers and Laila Rogers.

Osage - Isis Beyer, Evan Bremer, Graham Bremer, Bryce Demuth, Garrett Elgin, Jackson Ellison, Brooke Irvin, Corbin Jacobs, Lucas Johanns, Kylie Johnson, Brantly Kuntz, Raiden Kuntz, McKenna Kuper, Maci Malmin, Maxwell Malmin, Alyssa Marks, Robert Marks, Rhema Meier, Eion Mellmann, Isabelle Reinardy, Charlee Ross, Lane Smith, and Halle Voight.

Riceville - Brailee Eastman;

Rudd - Lily Ann Kolbet.

St. Ansgar - Stella DeMaris, Rilyn Halvorson, Henry Huisman, Sophia Huisman, Reid Johnson, Lexi Juhl, Lucas Kruse, Dylan Marcks, Jaeda Mayer, Jarett Mayer, Grayson Rysavy, Ella Stricker, Lucy Stricker and Kinsley Weis.

Stacyville - Emerson Brumm and Taryn Goergen.

