Participation ribbons
Orchard - Easton Rogers and Laila Rogers.
Osage - Isis Beyer, Evan Bremer, Graham Bremer, Bryce Demuth, Garrett Elgin, Jackson Ellison, Brooke Irvin, Corbin Jacobs, Lucas Johanns, Kylie Johnson, Brantly Kuntz, Raiden Kuntz, McKenna Kuper, Maci Malmin, Maxwell Malmin, Alyssa Marks, Robert Marks, Rhema Meier, Eion Mellmann, Isabelle Reinardy, Charlee Ross, Lane Smith, and Halle Voight.
Riceville - Brailee Eastman;
Rudd - Lily Ann Kolbet.
St. Ansgar - Stella DeMaris, Rilyn Halvorson, Henry Huisman, Sophia Huisman, Reid Johnson, Lexi Juhl, Lucas Kruse, Dylan Marcks, Jaeda Mayer, Jarett Mayer, Grayson Rysavy, Ella Stricker, Lucy Stricker and Kinsley Weis.
Stacyville - Emerson Brumm and Taryn Goergen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.