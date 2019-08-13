When the Class of 1969 graduated from Osage High School, it was the biggest in school history, with 158 graduates.
Class members held a two-day reunion beginning on Friday, Aug. 2, at the home of Dave and Judy (Stibal), where about 70 people. Both are members of the class of '69.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, activities included a nature walk on the Harry Cook Nature Trail, with a champagne toast at Spring Park. Also on Saturday morning, the group went on a tour of the Cedar Valley Seminary Building. At 1 p.m. about 30 classmates toured the new construction at the high school.
On Saturday evening, 73 classmates and 33 spouses gathered at the Cedar Valley Seminary for their 50th class reunion, with class president, Bruce Gast, as the emcee.
A slideshow tribute to the 31 classmates, who had passed away, was presented. There were also memory boards with photos were on display.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.