OHS Class of 1969

The Osage High School Class of 1969 held their 50th class reunion at the Cedar Valley Seminary.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When the Class of 1969 graduated from Osage High School, it was the biggest in school history, with 158 graduates.

Class members held a two-day reunion beginning on Friday, Aug. 2, at the home of Dave and Judy (Stibal), where about 70 people. Both are members of the class of '69.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, activities included a nature walk on the Harry Cook Nature Trail, with a champagne toast at Spring Park. Also on Saturday morning, the group went on a tour of the Cedar Valley Seminary Building. At 1 p.m. about 30 classmates toured the new construction at the high school.

On Saturday evening, 73 classmates and 33 spouses gathered at the Cedar Valley Seminary for their 50th class reunion, with class president, Bruce Gast, as the emcee.

A slideshow tribute to the 31 classmates, who had passed away, was presented. There were also memory boards with photos were on display.

