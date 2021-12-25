Class of 2022's Christmas memories from 2014

Here are the Class of 2022's short essays on "What Christmas Means to Me," written when they were in fifth grade in 2014.

What Christmas means to me, I love to get presents for my sisters, mom, dad and my cousins. It’s one of my absolute favorite things to do. I love having to wrap and put the bows on the presents. I like making tamales with my mom and my sister. I usually watch my mom make the dough. When she’s done with that we put the dough on a corn husk and put in chicken, sliced potatoes, and sometimes jalapenos. Then we wrap the corn husk and put them in a pot on the stove, and wait for it to cook. Then we eat them and they smell and taste delicious. We have a Mexican kind of hot chocolate. We try to open presents at midnight and that’s what Christmas means to me!

BY: NASVY CIBRIAN

What Christmas means to me is family. Every Christmas our whole family goes to my Grandma Pat’s house. We all decorate grandma’s huge tree with all kinds of ornaments. Then we all hide each others presents around the house. Sometimes we even put the presents in the back yard. My Aunt Jo takes me ice skating. We all have fun on Christmas.

BY: KRISTA ERICKSON

What Christmas means to me is spending time with family. Every year on Christmas Eve, we go to my grandma and grandpa’s house and eat a big meal. We have a rule where the grandkids eat in the basement and the grown-ups get to eat upstairs. Once it’s time to open presents, we have to play the silent game. Whoever talks first has to open their presents last. After we are all done, we eat dessert and go home.

BY: OLIVIA FOLKERTS

What Christmas means to me is eating cookies, baking cookies and decorating the house. At my house we bake cookies in all kinds of shapes like bells, trees, stars and other stuff. We make about 10 dozen of cookies. Next we frost the cookies with frosting and put on sprinkles. Then we eat the cookies. After all the cookies are gone, we decorate the house will all my mom’s snowman stuff. Then we put up the Christmas tree. We open presents, play with the presents and have a good time.

BY: BILLY KRAFT

What Christmas means to me is going to the police station and having a party and playing Pictionary. We always go to the police station on Christmas Eve. When we’re there we eat first. Then we pass out and open presents. It’s loud while we play them. Finally, we play Pictionary boys against girls.

BY: SKYLER WRIGHT

What Christmas means to me is going to my Grandpa Bob’s house. We get to have turkey, get to see my family and play games. We play games with my cousins. We play trucks, cars, and drive my race car. My Uncle Tod makes the turkey and it’s good. My Aunt Theresa makes pretzel dessert and that’s good too. When we open presents we open all of them at the same time. We look forward to Christmas every year.

BY: COLE ADAMS

What Christmas means to me is crafting gifts with my family. My family crafts all kinds of stuff like wreaths, blankets, ornaments and lots of other stuff. My mom and sister just recently made a tie blanket for our new baby cousin, Hayden Lee Huisman. Our family also just made wreaths too. They look REALLY COOL! That’s what Christmas means to me.

BY: GAVIN CARSON

What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family, and sledding with my blue sled. We sled at Devil’s Hill at the golf course. Also, I like having hot chocolate with my grandma. The end is my favorite, opening gifts and giving out hugs. So after that, I usually play with my presents and eat, eat, eat all the leftovers. Yummy in my tummy.

BY: DALLAS PERRIN

I feel Christmas means spending time with friends and family. I like spending time with my family because all we do is laugh and have fun! My mom, sister and I al make sugar cookies. We shape them as Christmas trees, gingerbread men and stockings with white, blue, red and green frosting. We decorate them with different colored sugars. We also decorate the house. We put up the Christmas tree and hang stockings. The best part of Christmas is spending time with the people you love.

BY: ASHLEY HALBACH

Christmas means to me making pretty Christmas cookies with my family and giving them to friends and family. We make sugar cookies that are red, white and green. We shape them into Santa’s hat, bells and stockings. They are very delicious and really sweet. We decorate the cookies so they look real. Then we clean everything up and pack it into goody bags. We give them to our friends and family. When we come home we put them on a plate for Santa. When we are done we eat one.

BY: NOAH O’MALLEY

What Christmas means to me is getting presents from my family and friends. I like to eat my mom’s good food like roast, ham and corn. I like how my family comes and plays Wii Sports Resorts. We end the day by going outside, but not all the time, and play in the snow.

BY: CHAYCE SHELDON

What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family. At Christmas we have all of our relatives come from different towns and different states. We all have a great time gathered around the table talking about what happened over the previous year. When we are done eating, we usually build snowmen and open presents. We talk some more and eat dessert after we are done playing. When the day is over we are all stuffed and sad that the day is done!

BY: TALIA STANGEL

What Christmas means to me is eating with my family and decorating the Christmas tree. Each year I have this big supper with my family. There are lots of sweets, cookies, meat, salad and mashed potatoes. Most of my family comes and eats with us. Our tree is always filled with ornaments. Small, big, yellow, gold, striped, shiny and green balls around the tree. We strap these red, shiny ribbons on it. Our tree is always taller than me and my brother. Christmas is the best time of the year, in my opinion.

BY: JOEY POTTER

Christmas is a time for giving and getting together with family. We put up a tree with lots decorations and lights. Then it’s time to go shopping for presents. I like to buy presents for Nana and Papa and Mom. The whole family goes to Nana and Papa’s. We eat and open presents.

BY: BRAELYN BIERBRODT

My favorite thing about Christmas is when we make cookies and drink hot cocoa around the T.V. watching Christmas cartoons. If like it when we open the tightly and beautifully wrapped presents they have wonderful things inside them and my family takes pictures. We decorate a little, but the most magical thing is family. Christmas is my favorite holiday because family gets to spend time together and parents all over the world get to watch their children play with new toys. Family is my favorite thing about Christmas.

BY: RAVEN CORNWELL

Every year, the night before Christmas our family puts out milk, cookies and a card for Santa. We also leave out carrots and a bucket of water for his reindeer. Then we go to bed. The next day my whole family comes over and we eat a lot of food. Then we try to guess what our presents are, as a family competition and we open our presents. After that we watch a Christmas movie. Then we say goodbye and our family goes home. It’s time for bed. As I snuggle in I think, “I can’t wait for next year.”

BY: CLAUDIA MEAD

At Christmas my family gets together and brings food and gifts. We talk, snack and play games until dinner. At dinner we have a huge feast and then we open gifts. We all sit in a circle and open gifts youngest to oldest. Then we watch a Christmas movie and then sleep. We stay for a few days, but then we have to go home. To me the most important thing about Christmas is getting together with family and going to church on Christmas Eve.

BY: XAVIER UHRMACHER

What Christmas means to me is the fact that I can just wake up on Christmas morning and know that this is going to be one of the best days ever. I get a wonderful breakfast. I get to see my family and my cousins, and I get to have fun. I can forget all the bad things in life. I can just be happy. I really like to celebrate Christmas.

BY: GRACIANNA PATRICK

My favorite thing about Christmas is that my Uncle Jake, a person in the Air Force, comes to Christmas with us. It’s too bad that he couldn’t make it this year. I love it when he comes to Christmas. He would always make a funny joke. I would always just start laughing. Christmas is a great time to be with family.

BY: RYAN GONNERMAN

My favorite thing about Christmas is when we eat on the dining room table with my whole family. We eat a lot! Then we go open presents. We open them by going youngest to oldest. Then we get to play with them. It’s really fun because all my cousins are there. Getting together with my family is what Christmas means to me.

BY: BEN MILLER

At Christmas my family all goes over to my grandma and grandpa’s house. We usually need three tables to eat at. When we are all done eating we go into the living room and open presents. When we open presents we go youngest to oldest. My favorite thing about Christmas is opening presents. What Christmas means to me is that I get to see my family, that’s why I look forward to Christmas.

BY: SPENCER ADAMS

At Christmas my family goes to Minnesota to visit my grandparents. Then after that we have our own Christmas and we pick random presents. Then we eat a wonderful dinner. That’s how I enjoy my Christmas. My family is the most important thing to me.

BY: HAYLEY PARR

My favorite thing about Christmas is drinking the cocoa after we go sledding. I like sitting around the tree and watching Christmas shows. Looking at the decorations is really fun. Another thing I like is riding snowmobile. But my favorite part of Christmas is spending time with my cousins.

BY: BILLY BLAKE

My favorite Christmas tradition is going up to my aunt and uncle’s house. We play a game to see who opens their present first. My family and I go to church on Christmas Eve. The reason I look forward to Christmas is spending time with family.

BY: CONNER LIFKA

My favorite things about Christmas is to open presents and spend time with my family. My family tradition on Christmas is to eat cinnamon rolls and drink coffee or hot chocolate. My grandma Susie always has her Christmas at her house so after we are done at our house we go to her house and see my dad’s side of the family. On Christmas Eve my grandma Kris has Christmas at her house but this year we have it at my aunt’s house. This is why I like to Christmas with my family.

BY: EMILY JOHNSON

At Christmas my family goes to my grandma and grandpa’s house. But before we go to my grandma and grandpa’s house, Santa comes to our house on the night of the 23rd. Being with my family is what I love about Christmas. Even more than presents! It’s what you can wait year round for.

BY: TYLER OBERFOELL

My favorite Christmas tradition is watching the movie “A Christmas Story” on Christmas Eve with my family. We usually pop popcorn and grab warm, fuzzy blankets. On Christmas Day my family goes to my Grandma Linda’s house, meets up with my cousins and eats Christmas dinner. Then we open presents. The most important thing about Christmas to me is getting to see all of my family.

BY: MATTHEW THEIS

At Christmas my family likes to bake cookies and put the ornaments on the tree. Before Christmas every year my family always makes homemade ornaments and sends them to family members that live in Virginia, my home state. On Christmas Day my sister and I race to the tree and the first one to get there gets to open their presents first. Christmas is my favorite holiday, especially the Christmas dinner! We usually have ham (poor pigs!) We always stuff ourselves. So that’s my Christmas. What’s yours?

Christmas means spending time with family, sitting down and opening presents, having fun with family and just having a good time. If you do family traditions, it’s just another way to have fun. So just have a Merry Christmas.

BY: JAMES VAN QUATHEM

What Christmas means is happy and jolly. I like the colors of Christmas, red, green and a bit of yellow. I like how a lot of movies end with happy endings and happy kids and people plus animals. Christmas is really fun and I like making cookies and goodies. Christmas is fun to me.

BY: JENNA DRALLE

What Christmas means to me is being with friends and family having fun. Christmas is one of my favorite holidays. My family always comes to my grandma’s house and we do a Christmas Bingo gift exchange. How we play the game is we play Bingo and if you Bingo you get a present. Then we are done we open them! I love to play in the snow with my brother and sisters. Christmas is a fun holiday.

BY: ADDY GRIMM

Christmas means our elf on the shelf comes back. It’s really fun to wake up early morning and find him. My family usually goes to my grandma and grandpa’s house for Christmas. We always go to church on Christmas morning. We always play Monopoly and lots of other games too. We sing Christmas songs. I love Christmas!

BY: DREW ERICKSON

What Christmas means to me is the gifts we get. Christmas is about the gift of Jesus. Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Jesus.

BY: SAMUEL REAMS

Christmas is about Jesus. When we sit around the tree and read books about Jesus. We make pictures of Jesus. That’s what I love about Christmas.

BY: SHAWN LONG

Christmas means going to Wisconsin to see all my cousins. I like Christmas because it snows, and when it snows I like to go snowboarding. I also like drinking hot chocolate after King of the Hill and snowball fights. At my grandma’s we exchange gifts with my cousins. At my grandpa’s they get gifts for my cousins and me. My parents exchange gifts too.

BY: LUKE SCHARPER

I like decorating a tree for Christmas. When your family decorates the Christmas tree we usually have pictures of our family on the tree for memories. I also like putting the star on the top of the tree. That’s a few things I like about Christmas.

BY: KAEBREE SULLIVAN

What Christmas means to me is to go chop down a tree. We go to someone’s house and get a tree. Then we put it in our house. Then we decorate it as a family. We put ornaments and lights with a star. Then it’s really pretty.

BY: DESMUND TAETS

What Christmas means to me is Jesus’ birth which is the most important thing ever. It’s not about Santa. You can get presents and have people come over. You also get to play the Xbox 360. You also get to play Wii too.

BY: ZACHARY EDWARD ONKEN

What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family and celebrating Christ. A month or so before Christmas, each of my cousins pick out a name from a hat. Whoever you pick you buy or make them a gift. On Christmas you give your gift to them. My favorite part of this day is seeing them smile and being thankful for what they have received. At the end of the day, we have a big, delicious meal. Each Christmas a different cousin lays Jesus in the stable while the rest of us sing Silent Night. Finally, the day is ended.

BY: LOREAL SCOTT

What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family, singing songs at my great grandpa’s, finding a pickle in the tree, and eating a delicious homemade meal with ham. Every time the ham is good and JUICY. First we hang out for a while and talk about old times. My brother Darius, Dawson try to find the pickle in the tree every year. Then when everyone’s there, we sing songs, open presents and play with our new things we got. Then we eat dessert at about 8:00. Then we go home and open our presents that our mom and dad got us for Christmas. Then we go to bed.

BY: DEVYN ARICKX

To me Christmas, means spending time with my family. We read stories in the light of the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve. I cook goose, stuffing, and bake cheesecake with my aunt, mom, dad and brother. We have a Christmas party with my grandma and godfamily. Sometimes we go sledding at my Godfather’s farm with my best friend Dylan. We always slide down the snowdrifts together on the biggest sled. Then we all have smores and cocoa while playing a gift exchange game.

BY: RAYVEN YOUNG

What Christmas means to me is going to my Aunt Pam’s party that we have every year. We go there and we eat a lot of food like meatballs, cookies, sandwiches and ribs. We watch football and hang out with the dogs, Jack and Jill. All the little kids open presents and play games, they are really loud. Then my cousin dresses up like Santa and plays with the little kids. Christmas means being with my family.

BY: PARKER COTA

What Christmas means to me is decorating the house. First, we get out all of our Christmas decorations. Second, we put up sparkly, shiny tinsel around the house. Then we put up more cool decorations. Next, we pull out the Christmas tree, sort out all of the branches, and put the tree together. We put the bright lights on the tree. Finally, we get out our ornaments and hang up the stockings. Then, my dad gets to put the star on top of the Christmas tree.

BY: COLTON BOGE

What Christmas means to me is celebrating Christ and Jesus for letting us have Christmas joy. But what it really means to me is my family. They are the ones you should be thankful for. They buy you the presents you want and they might even get a better gift than that. What really matters is that you’re thankful for the gift you have and that you’re thankful for them getting the gift. Think of all those years back and realize how happy you were with the gifts back then. Look at your Christmas tree and if you have a picture of when you were younger, like only 2, 3, 4, or 5 realize that you’ve gotten the best present all your life. When I go home for Christmas I first make a family supper with my mom. We each hang our stockings at my mom’s and dad’s house and then we sing.

BY: JAYDEN SCHARPER

What Christmas means to me is making cookies, getting a new ornament and gathering at my Grandparent’s house. Each year, my family goes ornament shopping and we all get a new ornament. When my mom and I make cookies, we make sugar cookies and cut them out like Christmas trees and gingerbread men. We set our cookies and milk for Santa. We also set out carrots for the reindeer. Every year around Christmas we go to my Grandparent’s house and have a meal and open presents.

BY: CORYNE MEEK

