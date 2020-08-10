Civil Air Patrol to hold open house in Osage

Flight NCR-IA-130 of Osage was formed just as the mitigation protocols in response to the coronavirus were taking hold. Throughout the nation, the organization stopped meeting weekly in person to flatten the curve.

Civil Air Patrol has the world’s largest fleet of Cessna single engine airplanes and a fleet of vehicles which stand ready to help in response to emergencies and natural disasters. C.A.P. pilots flew and C.A.P. drivers drove to deliver personal protective equipment, COVID-19 tests and food. All the while, Civil Air Patrol never stopped one of its main missions, which is to find missing people in America. As of this writing, 92 people have been found by the volunteers of the Civil Air Patrol this fiscal year.