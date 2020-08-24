Civil Air Patrol hosts open house for new members

“There are 215 members in Civil Air Patrol in Iowa. We have the lowest membership in the country, and we would love to have more members,” said Col. Jonathan Lartigue, wing commander for the Iowa Civil Air Patrol.
Col. Lartigue was present at an open house held by the Osage CAP Unit in the Middle School Flex Space on Aug. 18. Lori Meier, who is the unit’s commander, says there are six cadets and four adults in Osage’s CAP Unit, but if membership should raise to 15 the unit will become a squadron.
Lartigue said CAP was originally started in December of 1941, with civilians helping with the war effort.
“They assisted with coastal and border control, the spotting of survivors from sunken ships, and sighting of submarines off the US Coast,” said Lartigue.
Over the past 78 years, CAP has grown to 65,000 members nationwide and has a fleet of more than 560 single engine aircraft at its disposal. After World War II, CAP became incorporated, and today, it’s an official auxiliary unit of the United States Air Force.
“We have three main missions,” said Lartigue. “We have the Cadet Program with over 25,000 members, we provide aerospace education throughout communities, and we provide emergency services, such as search and rescue, and disaster relief.”
After the recent derecho in central Iowa, Lartigue and fellow CAP members took to the skies.
“We had two requests, one from Linn County Emergency Management Agency, and another from Homeland Security and Emergency Management to fly and document damage. We flew all over Linn County, and ten other cities. Through aerial photos we documented damage so the state could submit a request for a Disaster Declaration. I flew a couple of the missions myself, and I was coordinator for other flights. We had eight planes from three different states photographing,” said Lartigue. “We took hundreds of images of flattened corn fields. We can take photos a lot cheaper than other organizations, and we can come at short notice.”
During the open house, the Osage CAP Unit displayed a radio-equipped van that has been provided to them for transporting members to events, and it will be used for search and rescue should that need arise.
The local unit also impacts youth’s lives through cadet programming, and aerospace education. The group holds weekly meetings where a dress code is required. The group physically trains, and trains for search and rescue. Last year the nationwide organization was credited with saving over 150 lives.
“We do about 90 percent of all search and rescues in the US,” said Lartigue.
CAP also prepares youth who want to enter the Air Force.
“Ten percent of the cadets at the Air Force Academy were CAP Cadets,” said Lartigue, who says the organization's cadet program is modeled after the Air Force’s program so youth easily transition into the military.
Osage’s affiliation with CAP began in 2018 as a small group, and originally they were a part of the Des Moines Flight, so group members frequently traveled to Des Moines for meetings. In April, they were chartered as a Unit and now hold organizational meetings locally.
“I am a cadet and staff sergeant,” said eighth-grader Ben Meier. “I have been in for a year, and I find cyber security is a lot of fun.”
“I like the bonds, and relationships. It’s kind of camaraderie. It’s a part of being a team,” said William Van Quathem of Osage. A third eighth-grader, Franklin Bielecki added, “I like it because it’s being a part of something that isn’t just school or sports. Having another option is better than having limited options.”
CAP memberships are available for both adults and youth, and educators can join the organization to have access to the aerospace and STEM resources that CAP can provide.
If interested in the program, call Lori at 641-832-9187.
