Civil Air Patrol hosts open house for new members

“We had two requests, one from Linn County Emergency Management Agency, and another from Homeland Security and Emergency Management to fly and document damage. We flew all over Linn County, and ten other cities. Through aerial photos we documented damage so the state could submit a request for a Disaster Declaration. I flew a couple of the missions myself, and I was coordinator for other flights. We had eight planes from three different states photographing,” said Lartigue. “We took hundreds of images of flattened corn fields. We can take photos a lot cheaper than other organizations, and we can come at short notice.”

During the open house, the Osage CAP Unit displayed a radio-equipped van that has been provided to them for transporting members to events, and it will be used for search and rescue should that need arise.

The local unit also impacts youth’s lives through cadet programming, and aerospace education. The group holds weekly meetings where a dress code is required. The group physically trains, and trains for search and rescue. Last year the nationwide organization was credited with saving over 150 lives.

“We do about 90 percent of all search and rescues in the US,” said Lartigue.

CAP also prepares youth who want to enter the Air Force.