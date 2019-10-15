The Osage City Council has approved the first consideration of an ordinance that would raise the garbage/recycling fee by $2 a month to help cover the increased cost of recycling.
City residents are currently being charged $7.50 per month for Holt and Sons Sanitation of Mason City to pick up their garbage and their recyclables.
"I feel we are low," said Osage Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay.
Councilwoman Judy Voaklander said she and City Clerk Cathy Penney did some research and discovered what Osage is charging residents for that service is low compared to neighboring communities.
Holt and Sons takes the recyclables to Mason City Recycling.
During the Oct. 7 Osage City Council meeting, Voaklander said in 2016 the average amount Holt and Sons received per month in recycling rebates was $1,600. In 2017 that amount went up to $1,800.
The figures from those two years were among the factors they considered when they bid on the city's sanitation and recycling contract, according to Voaklander.
Holt and Sons was awarded the contract in September 2017.
In 2018 the amount the company received in recycling rebates decreased to $1,000 a month, and so far this year they have paying an average of $600 a month to get rid of recyclables "because there's no market for recyclables at the moment," Voaklander said.
This is an international issue, not just an Osage issue, she said.
Mason City Recycling confirmed what Holt and Sons told city officials, according to Voaklander.
Raising the garbage/recycling fee to $9.50 a month means Holt and Sons would be back to making a little bit of profit on recycling, Voaklander said.
The Floyd-Mitchell-Chickasaw Landfill requires the cities it serves to provide recycling pickup, according to Voaklander.
Two more readings of the ordinance to raise the garbage/recycling fee are required before it passes, but the council has the option of waiving the third reading and adopting the ordinance immediately after the second reading is approved.
Voaklander said Mark and Donna Holt, co-owners of Holt and Sons, have begun holding listening posts at Osage City Hall at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month to hear public concerns about garbage pick-up and recycling.
Voaklander, who attended the first listening post along with City Clerk Cathy Penney, said a couple who moved from Des Moines to Osage nearly a year ago and know a lot about recycling were there, which led to a lengthy discussion about global recycling.
Holt and Sons had been picking up recycling every other Wednesday in Osage, but recently began collecting items every Wednesday.
Mark Holt said the company decided to do this because some people would forget which week they were supposed to put their recycling at the curb for collection.
The weekly pickup began the first Wednesday in October, but not a lot of people put out their recycling that day, he said.
"We are still trying to put the word out on social media," he said.
Whether the weekly pick-up will continue depends on the amount of recycling residents leave out to be collected, according to Holt.
