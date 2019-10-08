The Osage City Council Monday approved the first consideration of an ordinance that would raise the garbage/recycling fee by $2 a month to help cover the increased cost of recycling.
City residents are currently being charged $7.50 per month for Holt and Sons Sanitation of Mason City to pick up their garbage and their recyclables.
Holt and Sons takes the recyclables to Mason City Recycling.
Councilwoman Judy Voaklander said in 2016 the average amount Holt and Sons received per month in recycling rebates was $1,600. In 2017 that amount went up to $1,800.
The figures from those two years were among the factors they considered when they bid on the city's sanitation and recycling contract, according to Voaklander.
Holt and Sons was awarded the contract in September 2017.
In 2018 the amount the company received in recycling rebates decreased to $1,000 a month, and so far this year they have paying an average of $600 a month to get rid of recyclables "because there's no market for recyclables at the moment," Voaklander said.
Mason City Recycling confirmed what Holt and Sons told city officials, according to Voaklander.
Raising the garbage/recycling fee to $9.50 a month means Holt and Sons would be back to making a little bit of profit, Voaklander said.
Two more readings of the ordinance to raise the fee are required before it passes, but the council has the option of waiving the third reading and adopting the ordinance immediately after the second reading is approved.
Holt and Sons had been picking up recycling twice a month, but recently began picking it up once a week on a trial basis.
