Christmas memories Ms. Mohl's 5th grade class -- Osage

My favorite Christmas memory is when we were in the hot tub with my nanna and my grandpa and my little sister Ash. When we got out the tree had presents for my family. After opening presents we looked at lights. This was one of my favorite memories.

Brayden Bartholemy

I have a lot of memories but one of my favorite memories is when I was 6. One morning on Christmas there were a lot of presents under the tree but one caught my eye. When I opened it was a full pack of Disney princess dolls! Now you know my favorite Christmas memory.

Allie Beyer

My favorite Christmas memory with my dad's family is when we go to my aunt Brandie's house. She makes the best desserts on my dad's side. After we eat we play rock paper scissors and whoever loses the person that wins has to slap the loser on the wrist. Then we go back to our mom's around 2:00. When we get back to our mom's house we open our gifts.. When we get done unwrapping our gifts we have a dance party. I have a lot of Christmas memories but these are my favorite ones.

Mariah Bierbrodt

I have many memories around Christmas time. One Christmas my grandma got me, my brother and my cousin a trip to Lost Island and tickets to a Cubs game. I was very happy. This is one of my favorite Christmas memories.

Jax Burkhardt

I have many memories around Christmas time. One is when my mom and stepdad got the same sweatshirt as my siblings and me. I got a lot of Christmas presents from my mom. My other memories are when me and my stepsister got the same LOL set and my dad got me a lot of stuff. These are a few of my memories with my family at Christmas.

Gemma Chisholm

I have many fun memories with my family during Christmas time. One of my favorites was going to Wisconsin and staying in a cabin. While we were there we went skiing, snowboarding and tubing. I had lots of fun. Another memory of mine is going to Great Wolf Lodge. It was my little brother's first time swimming. There was an arcade and mini bowling. I had so much fun. Those are some of my Christmas memories.

Kyler Church

I have many memories around Christmas time. My favorite memory was at my grandma's. We had big gifts and inside was a trip to Disney World. My brothers and I were so happy. I have lots of other memories as well with other family members.

Owen Clark

I have many memories around Christmas time. One of my favorites is when I opened presents and I got a mini U.S. Bank stadium. I also got a Vikings hat from my grandma. I have lots of memories, but these are my favorites!

Tucker Hase

I have many Christmas memories, but this one I love the most. My favorite Christmas memory is last year, when me and my sister got up super early. Then we would get so excited because our whole living room was filled with presents. We would go to our parents room and wake them up by yelling MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! I had the best Christmas EVER!

Sierra Hines

I have many Christmas memories, but these ones I remember most. My mom, grandparents, cousins, siblings and I go to church service on Christmas Eve. At my dad's house we open up all of the presents that he gives my siblings and I. Then all of the presents that Santa gives us we open up on Christmas day. I have lots of other Christmas memories with other family members too.

Hadlee Hofler

One of my favorite Christmas memories is when it is getting close to Christmas my family gets in the car and drives around to look at Christmas lights and displays. It is one of my favorite memories, and I look forward to it every year.

Claire Kuper

I have a lot of Christmas memories but this is one of my favorites. One year on Christmas eve my elves saran wrapped me in my room and then put wrapping paper on the saran wrap. I was late the next day to Christmas and my family started unwrapping presents without me but then I joined them. Now you know my favorite Christmas memory.

Lauren Lenz

I have a lot of memories around Christmas time. One of my favorite memories is when we went to my cousin's house to celebrate. We had ham which is one of my favorites and a bunch of side dishes as well. We watched Christmas movies, did a gift exchange with my mom's side. I also have many more amazing memories with my dad's side too.

Vivienne Miller

I have a lot of Christmas memories but one of my favorites is the time I went to the Wisconsin Dells with my family. All the days that we stayed we went to the waterpark and it was amazing! We opened presents and I loved it. I have many Christmas memories with other family members, but I really like this one.

Rosie O'Banion

I have some memories around Christmas time. Once I went to the Osage American Legion on Christmas. Most of my family members were there. Next everyone just talked, then we had our Christmas dinner. Finally we had dessert and went home. Merry Christmas!

Mason Onken

My favorite Christmas memory was when we went to our grandma Kleinmeiers house. We have three presents largest to smallest top to bottom as snowmen, gingerbread men, reindeer and etc. Every 2 hours we do contests like best gingerbread house decorating and best decorative snowmen villages. The winners get to pick out of the basket (one year I got a snowman mug.) Every hour we open one present. The top one first and the bottom one last. It always goes youngest to last. This is my favorite Christmas memory.

Holden Penney

My most favorite Christmas memory was when I had Christmas at my moms with my dad, sister and my brothers. We opened gifts and then we went to our dad's house and he got us a foosball table. I have lots of other memories with my family.

Nathan Schoonover

My favorite Christmas memory is being with my family. Once my family got me a guitar for Christmas. It's been two years since I got it and I still play it today. That's my favorite Christmas memory.

Brody Trees

I have many memories around Christmas time. I really like the food on my dad's side and the saran wrap ball. I also like the Christmas games we play on my mom's side. I have lots of other memories too with other family members.

Bryson Tusler

A favorite Christmas memory with my mom is last year when we went ice fishing with my grandparents. Last year with my dad we went snowboarding. We also went to Great Wolf Lodge. It was a lot of fun. Those are my favorite memories.

Brody Waldschmidt

I have many Christmas memories but my favorite one was when my aunt wrapped my present in like seven boxes! When I was opening it I started laughing. Everyone else was too. That's my favorite Christmas memory and the funniest one.

Haley Wickham