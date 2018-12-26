ST. ANSGAR | Loneliness was nowhere to be found Christmas Day in St. Ansgar's First Lutheran Church Parish Center. More than 160 guests and volunteers attended the Second Annual Christmas Celebration Dinner.
At the event, which was co-chaired by Rev. Christopher and Kelly Staley and Keith and Deb Wolf, more than 30 volunteers from the First Lutheran Church and other area churches.
“Last year was our first year for this event,” Kelly Staley said. “Pastor and I had talked about doing this for a few years but never moved on it. Keith and Deb Wolf came to us last year and visited about it, and we said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Pastor then went to the board with the idea, and they said go for it.”
“We have so much fun doing this, telling stories and picking on one another as we work," said Deb Wolf. "Some of the volunteers come ahead of time to help prepare and others come later to help clean up.”
“My husband and I came over to the Parish Center around 10 a.m. this morning,” Lori Mayer said. “We feel this is just away to serve our community.”
Lori and her husband, Tony, also volunteered last year.
In addition to the church’s investment in the celebration, area businesses and other community members donated time, money and food for the community dinner.
“This dinner has a two-fold purpose,” said Kelly. “It is for anyone who wants to come. They are asked to bring a non-perishable item for the Mitchell County Food Bank. Any cash donations also go to the food bank.”
Guests attending came from as far as Waterloo and Lanesboro, Minnesota.
“It’s nice to be among friends,” said Virginia Neely of St. Ansgar.
Dorothy Sponheim added, “I thinks it’s good to be together with friends when you are alone.”
“What this means to me is eating with friends,” said Lanita Koster. “There was a couple from Osage across the table, and we enjoyed visiting with them. It was a wonderful dinner.”
Photos: Christmas Day Celebration Dinner in St. Ansgar
