Christina Freund

(1920-2020)

Christina Freund, 100, died September 7, 2020 at Stacyville Community Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on September 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Oratory in Meyer, IA with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. A private family burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meyer.

Christina was born on July 24, 1920 in Meyer, daughter of Hubert and May (Hemann) Adams. She was married to Lawrence Freund on August 8, 1939 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Meyer. They lived on their farm 3/4 miles west of Meyer for 61 years.

In 2001 Christina moved to Stacyville. She belonged to the Rosary and Christian Mothers Society. She enjoyed gardening, especially her flower garden, and also playing cards and dominos with the neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her: husband Lawrence in 2000; her son John; 3 grandchildren; one son-in-law; parents; 7 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her: children, Ann (Jim) Rezabek, Alice (Jim) Wright, Dorothy (Chuck) Waddell, Virginia (Buddy) Robling, Lorraine (Ken) Tilton, Larry Freund and Betty (Steve) Neeley; one sister, Dorothy Adams; 25 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.