Christian Kleinow named to SNHU dean's list

Christian Kleinow of Osage has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's fall of 2021 dean's list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list.
MercyOne locations continue to be critically impacted by increased patient volumes.
As Kati Henry leaves her position as executive director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce, Shelby Blake steps in to take her place. Blakes has served as Henry's intern last July, and she will graduate from Iowa State University this spring.
The Cedar River Complex will be hosting a flag football league with four practices beginning in March and games played in April and May. Regis…
Director Sheri Penney was present to update the council on the 28E agreement Osage City Council has with the Mitchell County Economic Developm…
Wartburg College has recognized 509 students who were named to the 2021 Fall Term Dean's List.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson visited the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar on Jan. 5. She touted the benefits of vaccination against the next wave of variants, but encouraged the government to allow workers and businesses to maintain personal choice.
Valent BioSciences is restoring 34 acres of farmland into a diverse prairie, which will be open to the public. Next to the restored prairie will be a 1.5-megawatt solar field, which is set to be finished in September.
While Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm prepares the Secondary Roads crew for a new year of maintenance, an unexpected bridge repair is proving to be costly. One quote provided to the county estimates approximately $50,000 for traffic control.
Supervisors approve Jail Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning project. The humidification system and portable water treatment is estimated at between $110,000 and $165,000. The base bid estimate between $720,000 and $1.08 million
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has extended the deadline for farmers who planted fall cover crops to sign up for a $5 per acre discou…
