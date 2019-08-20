Daniel and Elyse Chodur, of Osage, spent mid-July biking across Iowa on RAGBRAI, from the Missouri River, in Council Bluffs, to the Mississippi River, at Keokuk.
The southern RAGBRAI route, billed as the toughest ride, has a hilly terrain and warmer temperatures.
Daniel grew up south of Osage in a family that enjoyed biking. He recalls participating in RAGBRAI with his family during his youth.
“I went with my parents in 1996 and we rode clear across Iowa,” he said. “We rode through Osage and camped in Charles City that year. I rode for about four years, but when I got older, we detasseled and other things to earn money, so we didn’t ride RAGBRAI. I rode it again in 2010 and hadn’t ridden it for eight years until this year.”
Elyse (Bauserman) Chodur, who is also a native of Osage, said, “I had done one day in 2010, but this was my first full RAGBRAI”
The Chodurs and Daniel’s oldest sister, Ruth (Chodur) Pottratz, their two nephews, Atticus and Axel Pottratz, rode together. Ruth’s husband Dan Pottratz drove the support van. Brain Lewis, of Osage, also participated in the full event.
The Chodurs rode to Council Bluffs with Lewis’s family and met their relatives there. “The first day was the worst,” Elyse said. “It rained and it was cold and wet. Ruth and our nephews did an optional loop and came back covered in mud.”
“What was bad in the hills was the wind,” Daniel said.
“The hills are challenging to go up, but fun to go down,” Elyse added.
“We camped out on school lawns, city squares and court house lawns. You were lucky if you could find a shower and if you did you usually had to pay for it,” she said. “It was hard to communicate. With so many people, cell service wasn’t great. In the country there were places where there was no service.”
Elyse who scout out towns early in the morning to find a cup of coffee prior to heading off on the day’s ride.
“We would head out around, 7 or 7:30 every morning and rode hard till we had 40 miles done,” Daniel said. “Then we spent the rest of the day getting to the next town, where we arrived around three or four in the afternoon.” The longest day ride was around 90 miles.
“There was always room for desert. I enjoyed the pies and ice cream. In one town, I had Hickory Nut Pie, which tasted like Pecan Pie, except it was a little bitterer,” Elyse said.
She said the most unique food was the pickle sandwich found in Donaldson. It was made of two large spears of dill pickle that sandwiched the meat in the middle.
“The salt on the pickles was awesome, because when you ride RAGBRAI, you crave salt,” Daniel said. He said his favorite foods were stir fry and a half pound tenderloin he found.
“Watching what people were wearing was fun,” Elyse said. “Some decorated their helmets and many had brightly decorated socks.”
“One thing I noticed was many towns had town squares surrounding their courthouses,” Daniel said. “Fairfield had a nice looking courthouse with limestone on the bottom half and brick on the top half. We also rode by a round barn.”
“I am hooked,” Elyse said. “I really enjoyed the whole atmosphere. I have already scheduled vacation for next year’s ride.”
“I don’t know if there is anything like RAGBRAI,” Daniel said, “and it’s neat it’s here in Iowa.”
