On Thursday, Sept. 26, the North Central Iowa Relay for Life Leadership Board met at Papa’s American Café in Mason City for its quarterly meeting.

This group meets to share ideas on promoting Relay For Life events and supporting the mission of the American Cancer Society, which includes fighting every type of cancer, in every community, every day.

At the end of the meeting Leo Chisholm was presented a plaque from the American Cancer Society for his many years of dedicated service in the Fight Against Cancer.

The plaque read, “The American Cancer Society and Relay For Life are proud to recognize Leo Chisholm as a long-time Friend and Champion in the Fight Against Cancer, 2019.

