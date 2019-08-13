OSAGE – At the 2019 Mitchell County Fair Dog Show, Tianna Charlson won the senior handling award with her ten-month-old Labrador retriever puppy, Daphne.
The duo performed in both the handling and agility divisions, where they were judged on how well they worked together and how well Charlson handled directing her dog over the course of both events.
“I try to do 10-15 minute sessions with her every other day to continue teaching her and make sure she doesn’t forget anything,” Charlson said. “But I went to Bible ranch camp the week before the show so she hadn’t been worked with for a week before we came out here today.”
Still, Daphne performed like she was much older than her years, a testament to the time Charlson has put into working with her as well as the bond they have formed since Daphne was born.
“She was a breeding project,” Charlson said. “We’d gotten a male yellow lab named Joey to mate with my uncle’s female Lab, Daphne was one of the thirteen puppies from that litter.”
Having worked with older dogs in the past, Charlson said she quickly learned puppies were a big different to train and everything would have to move at a much slower pace to instill the commands in Daphne.
“Puppies have a shorter attention span,” Charlson said, “So teaching her tricks was harder because I had to first make sure she was focused on me. I learned what works well with adults doesn’t work with puppies. My older dog was more praise based, but for Daphne, she is more food oriented, so I had to use treats to hold her attention.
“I used to show at Worth County and I’d taken part in five other dog shows,” Charlson said. “But they never had the agility class. This was a chance for a new project for me and Daphne to learn something new.”
