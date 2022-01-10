 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CFNEIA scholarship application process now open

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s 2022 scholarship application process is now open and students may apply for scholarships available through the Community Foundation at www.cfneia.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply for 2022 scholarships is 8 p.m. on March 9.

Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa logo

CFNEIA awarded $526,960 in scholarships to high school, college and adult students in 2021. A total of 271 scholarships were awarded to students pursuing higher education opportunities and the average amount awarded was $1,976.

According to the press release, students interested in applying for 2022 scholarships should visit the CFNEIA website to view the scholarship eligibility checklist. Once scholarship eligibility is determined, a common application, also available through the CFNEIA website, must be completed. The common application requires basic student information, transcript of academic record, summary of extra-curricular experiences, an essay portion, and a letter of recommendation. Some scholarships will require additional information.

All required materials must be submitted through the online system. Students must visit the Community Foundation’s website for instructions and to begin the application process. A frequently asked questions webpage is available to answer commonly asked questions any students may have. Scholarships are awarded based on various factors, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, the pursuit of certain fields or majors, past experiences, location or high school attended.

For more information about scholarship opportunities, contact Tom Wickersham, Program Director, at 319-243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org.

More information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa can be found at www.cfneia.org.

Osage School District tackles new vaccination mandate

Osage School District tackles new vaccination mandate

The Osage Community School District Board met on Jan. 4 to address a new OSHA mandate requiring employees of businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated. If they are not vaccinated, they must undergo weekly testing and wear a mask at school. Testing would begin on Feb. 9.

Laurie Hoeppner listens to the music

Laurie Hoeppner listens to the music

Osage music teacher Laurie Hoeppner instructs grade levels from fifth grade to seniors in high school, but she also tries to make time to play the bassoon at summer concerts. This Christmas, she directed the holiday concert, which is an annual tradition, waving her arms to conduct the students.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson visits St. Ansgar

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson visits St. Ansgar

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson visited the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar on Jan. 5. She touted the benefits of vaccination against the next wave of variants, but encouraged the government to allow workers and businesses to maintain personal choice.

Supervisor Michael Mayer named Chairman of Board

Supervisor Michael Mayer named Chairman of Board

Michael Mayer was named as the new Chairman of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, while Jim Wherry was named Vice Chairman of the Board. While Mitchell County Engineer continues to guide road projects, Iowa Prison Industries recently announced a 22 percent to 30 percent increase in prices for road signs.

