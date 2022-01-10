CFNEIA scholarship application process now open

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s 2022 scholarship application process is now open and students may apply for scholarships available through the Community Foundation at www.cfneia.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply for 2022 scholarships is 8 p.m. on March 9.

CFNEIA awarded $526,960 in scholarships to high school, college and adult students in 2021. A total of 271 scholarships were awarded to students pursuing higher education opportunities and the average amount awarded was $1,976.

According to the press release, students interested in applying for 2022 scholarships should visit the CFNEIA website to view the scholarship eligibility checklist. Once scholarship eligibility is determined, a common application, also available through the CFNEIA website, must be completed. The common application requires basic student information, transcript of academic record, summary of extra-curricular experiences, an essay portion, and a letter of recommendation. Some scholarships will require additional information.

All required materials must be submitted through the online system. Students must visit the Community Foundation’s website for instructions and to begin the application process. A frequently asked questions webpage is available to answer commonly asked questions any students may have. Scholarships are awarded based on various factors, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, the pursuit of certain fields or majors, past experiences, location or high school attended.

For more information about scholarship opportunities, contact Tom Wickersham, Program Director, at 319-243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org.

More information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa can be found at www.cfneia.org.

