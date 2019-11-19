Post Consumer Brands is celebrating two milestone anniversaries over the next 12 months — 100 years for the Malt-O-Meal brand and 125 years for the Post brand.
To commemorate these milestones, on Saturday, Nov. 9, the company hosted a free community breakfast at South Square in St. Ansgar. It also offered for sale, to the public, approximately 15,000 bags and boxes of Post and Malt-O-Meal brand cereals for just $1 each.
In addition, the company donated $12,500 to the Mitchell County Food Bank. The food bank also received a portion of the sales from the one-day cereal sale event.
