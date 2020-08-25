CEO of Iowa Pork Producers focused on recovery

Slowing pigs' weight gain, and some unique ways to use the mounting backlog supply of market hogs curtailed the projected number of euthanized hogs down to an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 head, about a fourth of the earlier projections.

Even though weight gains were slowed so processors could get back up and running, some hogs were reaching market weights or beyond. With live hogs weighting over 340 pounds, processing plants can have equipment problems and worker issues because of the heavier carcasses.

“One of the blessings were lockers and other meat businesses who could process the overweight pigs. Pork producers were donating pigs so they didn’t have to euthanize them. Iowa producers donated pigs to food banks and neighbors,” said McGonegle. He stated that some of the state’s hunter help to process some of the carcasses, and the use of social media helped to connect producers with those who could use their live pork. That included shipping hogs to other states.

Speaking about the current conditions in the pork industry, McGonegle said that processing capacity is down about 5 percent. He does believe that most of the heavier hogs have now been processed but added, “USDA’s Pig Crop Report showed we still have an ample supply of hogs.”