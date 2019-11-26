{{featured_button_text}}

The year was 1969. It was the first year females were able to become members of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization.

This year marks the 50th anniversary and with that a celebration was held in the Northeast Central Sub-district chapters on Friday, Nov. 8 at Nashua High School.

Chapters attending included female members from Osage, Riceville, West Fork, Nashua, Rockford and Charles City.

The day began with an opening ceremonies, which included each officer position being represented by a girl from every chapter in attendance.

Lisa Peterson, a member of the Osage FFA Chapter and former National FFA President, was the keynote speaker.

Peterson encouraged those in attendance to take advantage of opportunities that come their way, to step out of their comfort zone and to be a catalyst in someone’s life.

The day also included several breakout sessions ran by women from the area.

One of those speakers was Pam Johnson, former president of the National Corn Growers Association. She shared books that have helped her get to the positions she’s had.

Johnson spoke about the powerful influence they can have on you.

The Iowa FFA Secretary, Natalie Jefson, and North Central District Officer, Dianna Mulder, were also able to attend.

They shared their FFA stories and encouraged the girls to run for an FFA officer position at all levels.

Other sessions included Shannon Lathem, “Branding Yourself,” MaryBeth Zelle, “Historical Viewpoints of Women in FFA,” Sara Sturges, Ag Sales, Mariah Schmitt from NICC talking college; and Sydney Franzen and Emily Schwickerath, from Iowa Bank in New Hampton, on "Preparing for College."

The Chickasaw County Pork Producers provided pork loin sandwiches for the day.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments