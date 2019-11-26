One of those speakers was Pam Johnson, former president of the National Corn Growers Association. She shared books that have helped her get to the positions she’s had.
Johnson spoke about the powerful influence they can have on you.
The Iowa FFA Secretary, Natalie Jefson, and North Central District Officer, Dianna Mulder, were also able to attend.
They shared their FFA stories and encouraged the girls to run for an FFA officer position at all levels.
Other sessions included Shannon Lathem, “Branding Yourself,” MaryBeth Zelle, “Historical Viewpoints of Women in FFA,” Sara Sturges, Ag Sales, Mariah Schmitt from NICC talking college; and Sydney Franzen and Emily Schwickerath, from Iowa Bank in New Hampton, on "Preparing for College."
The Chickasaw County Pork Producers provided pork loin sandwiches for the day.
FFA-0016.jpg
FFA-0030.jpg
FFA-0053.jpg
FFA-0102.jpg
FFA-0114.jpg
FFA-0121.jpg
FFA-0139.jpg
FFA-0152.jpg
FFA-0158.jpg
FFA-0168.jpg
FFA-0176.jpg
