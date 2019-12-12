The 22nd Annual Veterans Christmas Party will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the St. Ansgar American Legion.
All are invited to attend for free.
Come early and enjoy Christmas treats, rolls and coffee. Char's Polka Band will play your favorites.
At 10 a.m. "Share a Story" will begin, where participants can share a fond Christmas memory. Pizza from Paradise Pizza will be served at lunch.
Master of Ceremonies is Iraq vet Ken Borchardt.
The party is sponsored by Vietnam veteran SSG (retired) Phil Fleischer, of St. Ansgar.
