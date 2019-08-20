{{featured_button_text}}

The Cedar Valley Memories Smolik Exhibit, displaying rare antique steam tractors and farm implements, came alive during the 24th annual Cedar Valley Memories Power Show, located at Cedar Valley Memories grounds, west of Osage.

This year’s event featured Oliver Tractors.

A flea market, tractor full, live demonstrations from artisans and craftsmen, and lots of up close experiences with the oldest tractors in collection were part of the festivities.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments