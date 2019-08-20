The 24th annual Cedar Valley Memories Power Show, located at Cedar Valley Memories grounds, was held this past weekend. This year’s event featured Oliver Tractors along with the Smolik Exhibit, which containts rare antique steam tractors and farm implements.
The Reeves running at full steam at the power show.
Char's Band provides entertainment in the main building for those getting a bite to eat during the show.
Plenty of red and green tractors on display at the Power Show.
Several artisans and craftsmen were on hand for live demonstrations.
The Mitchell County Cattlemen cooking up some good burgers for attendees to enjoy.
The Cedar Valley Memories Smolik Exhibit, displaying rare antique steam tractors and farm implements, came alive during the 24th annual Cedar Valley Memories Power Show, located at Cedar Valley Memories grounds, west of Osage.
This year’s event featured Oliver Tractors.
